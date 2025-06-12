TENA Breaks Taboos in Striking Campaign on Bladder Leaks

Essity owned incontinence brand TENA has unveiled a powerful new global campaign created by AMV BBDO that challenges negative stereotypes and stigmas surrounding bladder leaks. Designed to spark a radical shift in perception, ‘Rethink Bladder Leaks’ invites women to rethink bladder leaks, encouraging them to embrace solutions that truly meet their needs and redefine their relationship with their bodies.

The campaign, which is social-led and global in scope, aims to address a widespread issue: millions of women are compromising their continence care, relying on period products out of shame and fear. Research conducted by TENA reveals that 80% of women with bladder leaks have felt ashamed, while 77% have been deterred from seeking help due to societal stigma. It’s a cultural issue that has left many feeling silenced, ashamed, and underserved.

At the heart of the social-led campaign is a stunning film directed by Grammy-winning director Nadia Marquard Otzen through Academy Films. Using projections as a storytelling device, the film breaks new ground by projecting common misconceptions directly onto the bodies of powerful women. These striking projections create a compelling contrast, challenging societal narratives about incontinence while celebrating strength, dignity, and authenticity. The approach, the first of its kind, subverts the typical uses of projections, such as oversexualised or abstract context, instead transforming women’s bodies into platforms for bold, empowering statements.

The film authentically portrays diverse women navigating their lives - whether it’s a postpartum mother carrying her children, riding a horse, or singing professionally - and features individuals who were cast because they genuinely experience bladder leaks in their lives. By showcasing their strength and confidence while embracing vulnerability, the campaign questions societal misconceptions surrounding incontinence and invites women to feel differently about their bodies and their challenges.

With 6 in 10 women using the wrong products for their bladder leaks due to embarrassment, TENA’s message is clear: the right products can be life-changing. The campaign powerfully asserts how game-changing TENA can be, providing women with solutions that work for their specific needs and offering an alternative to the inadequate options they may currently use.

Jennifer Grayson, brand manager at TENA, explained, “Millions of women are living smaller lives due to shame and inadequate solutions. This campaign is about creating a positive and compassionate culture around continence care, building self-worth, and tearing down unhelpful stereotypes. It’s time for women to feel confident and properly cared for, with products designed for their needs.”

AMV BBDO executive creative director Laura Rogers said, “For too long, continence issues have been associated with decline and weakness. But it’s the shame around the subject that holds people back, not the condition itself. It’s our mission to lift the stigma and show people that with the right products continence troubles are a manageable part of life, as demonstrated by the incredible, powerful, inspiring women in this campaign.”

The film will be released in 30-, 20-, 15-, 10-, and 6-second formats, airing across TV, video-on-demand, and social media platforms globally. Different edits will also highlight the full range of TENA products.

