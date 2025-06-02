Building Currys' ‘Sigh of Relief’ Film Around Accessibility

When Channel 4 challenged brands to make TV ads “inclusive by design” for its 2024 Diversity in Advertising Award, Currys and AMV BBDO answered with ‘Sigh of Relief’ – a single, laugh-out-loud film that puts accessibility front and centre.



Rather than bolt sign-language on afterwards, the team built British Sign Language into the story from day one, working hand-in-hand with Open Inclusion, RNID, RNIB and Deaf co-creators. Through three rounds of focus groups, alongside on-set BSL consultants and audio describers, the team tuned every sigh, sign and sight-loss insight into one seamless 60-second spot that reframes accessibility as a creative superpower – and sets a new bar for every brand’s pre-production playbook.



LBB’s Olivia Atkins spoke to specialists from across the AMV BBDO team to find out what was key to it all coming together.











LBB> What was the original brief for this campaign, and how did you interpret it creatively, keeping accessibility and inclusion in mind?



Sam Williams, head of strategy at AMV BBDO> The 2024 brief for the Diversity in Advertising Award was to challenge the industry to reach more of the population than ever before, by making TV ads “inclusive by design.”



We wanted to remove the barriers people with hearing and visual impairments face when viewing an ad, making it truly inclusive, by placing that audience at the heart of the idea.



Technology can help us do amazing things, but having the wrong tech for your needs is disabling. This is particularly true of the hearing and visually impaired communities, who often find it difficult to find accessible tech solutions:



People with sight loss are twice as likely to be digitally excluded when compared to the general population (RNIB, Sight loss and tech briefing 2021). Eight out of ten people with a visual impairment report experiencing limitations on household activities (National Library of Medicine 2023).

This is a problem that Currys can help to solve. They exist to help everyone enjoy the benefits of amazing tech. It was the perfect opportunity to showcase how their colleagues go above and beyond to support everyone and find the right tech for their needs, as well as highlighting broader accessible initiatives across their shopping experience.





LBB> At what point in the creative development did you decide to incorporate a BSL interpreter into the action, and what were the key considerations in doing so effectively?



Stephanie Simon, senior strategist at AMV BBDO> In the original brief we were given the option of creating three versions of the ad for different communities. However for us, true inclusion isn’t about creating separate versions of the story – it’s about creating one asset that everyone can enjoy.



That’s why, from the very beginning we wanted to ensure accessibility wasn’t an afterthought or an overlay in the corner; it had to be embedded from the concepting stage. In the case of ‘Sigh of Relief’, we wanted to see accessibility features not as a limitation but as a creative tool to actually enhance the storytelling – making the work stronger, not just more inclusive.







LBB> What were some of the main challenges you faced in integrating the BSL interpreter on screen – such as visibility, placement, or choreography – and how did you work through those issues?



Lauren Peters, creative director at AMV BBDO> Our director, Greg Bell, worked closely with a BSL consultant and the talent to ensure the signing felt natural, visible, and fully integrated into the scene. Together, they considered everything from the interpreter’s placement on screen and her interaction with the narrator, to how the script was translated into British Sign Language. This included not just the hand signs themselves, but also the crucial facial expressions and body language – known as non-manual features – that are essential to conveying meaning, tone, and grammar in BSL.







LBB> What was it like working with the interpreter on-set and directing the action - to make sure there was continued clarity and accessibility throughout production or post?



Lauren> There were several BSL interpreters on set including two co-creators: Laura Goldberg (Open Inclusion), was on set to review the BSL in each scene and Laura Cutting worked closely with our director, Greg Bell, to translate direction to the talent. Whilst there were slightly longer information chains (as not everyone could understand BSL) it was important for us that we had the right support on set to ensure the message was clear, the humour and performances were landing, and we had the most authentic representation and narrative possible. It was definitely a first for us, working in this way, but a privilege to see it all come together. And the collaborative energy continued throughout the post-production process also, making sure the BSL was as clear and concise as possible.







LBB> You screened the final spot in front of a deaf audience – what did you learn from their feedback, and how did you incorporate their insights into the final version of the campaign?



Annabel Jerome, senior account director at AMV BBDO> By the time of the screening event, the campaign had been finalised, however, we worked closely with Open Inclusion (a disability-inclusive research and design agency that has a partnership with AMV BBDO), from the very beginning of the process. Together we ran three rounds of focus groups with people who had varying degrees of hearing loss, ensuring community engagement was embedded throughout the development process. Open also introduced us to a Deaf co-creator (Laura Goldberg) who played a key role in shaping the campaign, alongside ongoing input from the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID).



Participants shared feedback on both the accessibility of the featured products and their lived experiences using similar technology. Importantly, they advised us on how BSL should be integrated –— favouring its use within the action, rather than as a separate overlay. The insights we received throughout the production journey directly informed the final execution of the ad.







LBB> What impact do you hope this ad will have on how brands approach accessibility in their advertising, especially regarding the inclusion of sign language and other forms of communication or in their pre-production approach?



Jez Tribe, creative director at AMV BBDO> By showing that you can create inclusive work that’s in keeping with an existing brand platform and tone of voice, we hope the campaign inspires and galvanises other brands and agencies to consider their approach to accessibility. Whilst we approached this brief like we do for any other Currys campaigns, through the humorous hyperbolic world of ‘Beyond Techspectations’, we hope other brands feel encouraged to broaden their tone around advertising that seeks to promote diversity and inclusion.

