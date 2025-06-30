senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

MINI Turns Audiences Into Undercover Agents with Spy-Themed Cinema Takeover

30/06/2025
80
Share
Britain’s iconic automaker partners with Cineworld, Picturehouse, and DCM for its biggest-ever cinema activation created by Monks and starring Jack Lowden

British automotive giant, MINI has launched a three-month, nationwide cinema takeover to promote the new MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) range. The 'Agents of Fun' campaign, created by Monks and starring 'Slow Horses' star Jack Lowden, will hijack Cineworld theatres with a series of playfully redacted ads from intelligence agencies.  

With a spy-themed identity, the brief includes an on-screen hero film and blipverts, branded foyers and an online booking takeover. Furthermore, MINI has become the headline sponsor of Picturehouse’s Outdoor Cinema, delivering immersive activations set to draw audiences into the espionage.

It’s MINI’s biggest cinema partnership, made possible by Digital Cinema Media (DCM), The Story Lab and iProspect.

Fuelling the fun back into automotive

Instead of a black-tie Bond mystique, the campaign reimagines the thrilling car chases, stunts and getaways built for the big screen. At its heart lies a 70s hero film showcasing a series of stunts performed in the MINI John Cooper Works, highlighting the car’s versatility. In each example, the stunt is humorously “redacted” before being declassified in the behind-the-scenes footage.

A further three blipverts will be placed during across DCM’s entire estate, building intrigue between ads before the full hero is shown to audiences. To complete the takeover, MINI will brand Cineworld foyers and the online booking page with the ‘redacted’ Agents of Fun motif.

Hijacking Picturehouse Outdoor Cinema

For three months, Picturehouse’s famed, star-lit outdoor screen returns with MINI as the headline sponsor. DCM’s creative wing, DCM Studios, has delivered a series of activations to hijack the outdoor environment, including a repurposed MINI JCW doubling up as a photobooth for audiences.

Shifting the focus to the MINI exterior, DCM Studios will utilise advanced steam cam technology to recreate engaging shots behind a personalised backdrop. The built-in share station facilitates instant social uploads, connecting users to the action.  

MINI branded blankets, pillows, wristbands will also be available, with free popcorn provided to test drive signups.

Jeremy Kolesar, creative director, DCM Studios, commented, “MINI’s slick, spy-themed campaign uses cinema’s attributes to great effect, driving ticketholders along a series of touch points with an engaging visual identity. Great activations provide a new dimension to brands looking to harness the complete cinema experience, and we’re proud to put cinemagoers in the driving seat of MINI’s JCW.”

Eponine Atkinson, planning partner, iProspect added, "We were thrilled to work closely with MINI on this bold, cinematic campaign. From pitch to planning, our focus was on aligning every media touchpoint with MINI’s brand ambitions—injecting fun, energy and creativity into a fully immersive experience that brings the JCW to life on the silver screen in our biggest ever cinema activation.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from DCM
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from DCM
Agents of Fun
MINI
30/06/2025
Follow Your Spark
BAFTA
27/10/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1