Lynx Captures Cinema Goers Senses with Cherry Spritz Fine Fragrance Scent in 4DX

In a brand first for cinema, Lynx has tapped into the immersivity of cinema’s 4DX technology to launch its new Cherry Spritz body spray, which forms part of the brand’s fine fragrance collection crafted by world renowned perfumers.



Audiences will be treated to the aroma during the pre-showing of blockbuster releases from Friday 10th July, with key ad moments underscored with sensory effects.



4DX is a unique cinema experience that utilises immersive effects, such as smell, movement, wind and lighting, to enhance the viewing atmosphere. Lynx recognised the technology’s potential to deliver an unforgettable campaign to cinemagoers at 4DX screens.



The advert will be launched as part of a wider cinema campaign conducted in partnership with Digital Cinema Media (DCM) and Mindshare.



A memorable experience

Cineworld’s 4DX environment offered Lynx an exclusive opportunity to directly engage cinemagoers with its product, building immediate brand recognition in a memorable way.



Typically, 4DX houses a selection of scents predesigned to match impactful cinematic moments – such as burning rubber or gunpowder. To make the Lynx experience possible, a unique canister containing the essential oils of the Cherry Spritz body spray was produced specifically for the campaign.



The humorous ad sees the new sweet-smelling fragrance spark unexpected jealousy from a group of human-sized teddy bears – each spray is accompanied by the real-life aroma released from the audience seats. In addition, every swing and punch from the bear is matched with seat movements that shift viewers left and right.



DCM’s creative arm, DCM Studios, helped curate and map the 4DX effects to the advertisement, ensuring the sensory elements merged seamlessly with the campaign’s creative.



Rebecca Lines, Lynx brand manager commented, “Our new ad and the launch of our irresistibly sweet new fragrance Cherry Spritz were the perfect match for creating an unforgettable 4XD experience. We are excited to have partnered with DCM to push the boundaries of what has been done before to bring Cherry Spritz to the noses of thousands of cinemagoers this summer.



Victoria Smith, business director, Mindshare said, This 4DX campaign is a testament to the power of innovation in advertising and the enduring brilliance of cinema. At Mindshare we are delighted to be working alongside Lynx and DCM to push the boundaries of what's possible on the big screen. We're confident that the immersive nature of 4DX, combined with the Cherry Spritz fragrance, will create a truly unique and memorable experience.



Jeremy Kolesar, creative director, DCM Studios said, “It was fantastic to work with Lynx, a household name with a product perfectly suited for the medium’s unique sensory effects. Cinema is already one of media’s most captivating contexts and Cineworld’s 4DX provides a level of immersion which is quite literally unmatched. 4DX has a lot of untapped potential for consumer brands looking for greater engagement with customers.”



Lynx continues wider cinema campaign



Alongside Cineworld 4DX cinemas featuring the immersive ad nationwide, a non-4DX version of the campaign was also released across standard cinema showings for major film releases.

