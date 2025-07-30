Nominations Announced for 2025 Digital Cinema Media Awards

The nominees have been announced for the 2025 Digital Cinema Media Awards.
Created in partnership with Campaign, the Digital Cinema Media Awards honour the most exceptional cinema advertising campaigns from the past 12 months, offering brands and professionals a chance to have their talent, strategy and creative work recognised on the industry’s most prestigious stage.
With almost 50 total nominations across all categories, the 2025 Awards have seen a record number of nominees in the Cinema Champion of the Year category, highlighting the teams and individuals committed to showcasing the power of cinema.
Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM, “Our Awards are back with an incredible list of nominees showcasing their innovative use of the cinema medium. Cinema is a truly unique AV experience and to really harness its potential effectively, brands must play to its strengths. If there’s a theme across this year’s entries, it’s just that – brands are transforming how they use the big screen as one of their most effective communication channels.”
This year’s incredible roster of nominees will be judged by some of the advertising industry’s leading experts, with winners revealed at a glamorous awards ceremony hosted at BAFTA, Piccadilly, London on Wednesday 17th September.
The full list of nominations:
This category rewards campaigns under £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that demonstrate exceptional strategic utilisation of cinema.
This category rewards campaigns over £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that showcase exemplary strategic utilisation of cinema.
This category honours campaigns showcasing innovative thinking and clever utilisation of new ideas within the cinema medium to deliver tangible results for advertisers.
This category acknowledges campaigns that have made a tangible positive impact.
This category honours brands that exhibit a sustained commitment to the cinema medium as a core element of their brand strategy.
This category celebrates individuals or teams that demonstrate excellence in advocating for the power of cinema in the brands they represent.
The Grand Prix is chosen by the judging panel solely from the winners of the five main entry categories (excluding Cinema Champion of the Year).
Prizes for the victors include a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000, a red-carpet premiere experience for two people, exclusive access to DCM’s screening room and cinema tickets.
Chaired by Maisie McCabe, UK editor, Campaign, the judging panel will meet on Wednesday, 3rd September:
Annette Male, CEO, Dentsu UK&I; Ashley Goldie, Personal Care Media Lead UK/Ireland, Unilever; Davina Barker, Sales Director, DCM; Emil Bielski,Agency Leader & Growth Strategist; Genevieve Tompkins, CEO, Goodstuff; Hamid Habib, Chief Experience Officer, Havas; Kara Osbourne, CEO, UM; Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM; Marcus Orme, CEO & co-founder, Medialab Group; Pete Coates, MD, Omnicom; Richard Kirk, Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom; Sannah Rogers, CEO, Zenith UK; Suzy Ryder, CEO, OMD UK.
