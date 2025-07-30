senckađ
Nominations Announced for 2025 Digital Cinema Media Awards

30/07/2025
The awards, taking place on 17th of September in London, honour the most exceptional cinema advertising campaigns

The nominees have been announced for the 2025 Digital Cinema Media Awards.

Created in partnership with Campaign, the Digital Cinema Media Awards honour the most exceptional cinema advertising campaigns from the past 12 months, offering brands and professionals a chance to have their talent, strategy and creative work recognised on the industry’s most prestigious stage.

With almost 50 total nominations across all categories, the 2025 Awards have seen a record number of nominees in the Cinema Champion of the Year category, highlighting the teams and individuals committed to showcasing the power of cinema.

Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM, “Our Awards are back with an incredible list of nominees showcasing their innovative use of the cinema medium. Cinema is a truly unique AV experience and to really harness its potential effectively, brands must play to its strengths. If there’s a theme across this year’s entries, it’s just that – brands are transforming how they use the big screen as one of their most effective communication channels.”

This year’s incredible roster of nominees will be judged by some of the advertising industry’s leading experts, with winners revealed at a glamorous awards ceremony hosted at BAFTA, Piccadilly, London on Wednesday 17th September.

The full list of nominations:

Best Use of Cinema (Small)

This category rewards campaigns under £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that demonstrate exceptional strategic utilisation of cinema.

  • Bethesda Softworks LLC, Arena Media – Doom: The Dark Ages - Stand & Fight
  • Go Compare, Hearts & Science – Go. Compare: Feeling the Tache of Success – A Cinematic Debut
  • The Gatsby Foundation, Mediaplus Connect – Technicians make a difference
  • Hellmann’s, Mindshare – Hellmann's When Harry Met Sally
  • LEGO, Starcom – LEGO x The Magic of Cinema
  • Marks & Spencer's, Mindshare – Paddington in Peru Film Package
  • Savills, Bountiful Cow – Taking back the Crown
  • WWF, Dentsu – WWF – Prescription for Nature


Best Use of Cinema (Large)

This category rewards campaigns over £250,000 (DCM ratecard) that showcase exemplary strategic utilisation of cinema.

  • ASOS, Goodstuff, Craft Media – ASOS: As Seen On (cinema) Screens
  • BAFTA – Celebrating the Art of Storytelling
  • KIA, Havas – Using Cinema as a channel to drive electric leadership
  • Magnum, Mindshare – 'Nothing Cracks Like a Magnum'
  • The Royal Navy, MGOMD at OmniGOV – Mission: Engagement – The Royal Navy’s Cinematic Journey
  • Specsavers, MD OMD – Should've Gone To... Cinema
  • Sky Glass, EssenceMediacom (now Publicis) - Bringing Cinema ToA Living Room Near You
  • Unilever, Mindshare – Lynx Fine Fragrance
  • Vauxhall, Starcom – Vauxhall Frontera x Lilo & Stitch


Best Creative Use of Cinema

This category honours campaigns showcasing innovative thinking and clever utilisation of new ideas within the cinema medium to deliver tangible results for advertisers.

  • Beavertown, DentsuX – Beavertown: Please Be Terrified Responsibly
  • Center Parcs, iProspect – Center Parcs owns Family Cinema in a Media First Partnership
  • JD Sports, Goodstuff – JD Sports: Family Portrait
  • The Royal Airforce, MGOMD at OmniGOV – From Tradition to Thrill: Launching the RAF into the Modern Day
  • Sky Glass, EssenceMediacom (now Publicis) - Bringing Cinema ToA Living Room Near You
  • Specsavers, MD OMD – Should've Gone To... Cinema
  • Samsung, Starcom – Samsung Galaxy S25
  • Unilever, Mindshare – Lynx Fine Fragrance Blipverts
  • Voxi Mobile (Vodafone Group), Carat – VOXI Mobile - Turn Your Phone Off


Best ‘Marketing for Good’ Cinema Campaign

This category acknowledges campaigns that have made a tangible positive impact.

  • Age UK, MD OMD – Let’s change how we age
  • Dove, Mindshare – Dove Imagine
  • NHS Blood & Transplant, MG OMD – Super Hero Alliance: NHSBT, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and DCM
  • WWF, Dentsu – WWF – Prescription for Nature


Best Long-Term Use of Cinema

This category honours brands that exhibit a sustained commitment to the cinema medium as a core element of their brand strategy.

  • Audi, PHD – Audi- Best Long-Term Use of Cinema
  • Audible, Wavemaker – Imagination Unleashed: Audible's Odyssey Across the Silver Screen
  • Barclays, OMD - Barclays
  • CrossCountry, UM Central – UM X CrossCountry Best Long-Term Use of Cinema
  • The Royal Airforce, MGOMD at OmniGOV – Flight, Film, and Firsts: RAF’s Trailblazing Recruitment Through Cinema


Cinema Champion of the Year

This category celebrates individuals or teams that demonstrate excellence in advocating for the power of cinema in the brands they represent.

  • Andy Oldham – Starcom
  • Britney O'Garra – Spark Foundry
  • George Powell – Starcom
  • Lucy Brown, Adrian Baker – UM Central
  • Megan Tarr – Starcom
  • OmniGOV – Recruitment Hub – MG OMD
  • From Pixels to Prestige: How the MFG Team Made Google the Star of the Big Screen – EssenceMediacom
  • Rob Powell – Dentsu
  • Tom Vickers and Dean West - JLR AV Team – Hearts & Science
  • Unilever AV Team – Mindshare


Grand Prix

The Grand Prix is chosen by the judging panel solely from the winners of the five main entry categories (excluding Cinema Champion of the Year).

Prizes for the victors include a cinema screen-time campaign to the value of £100,000, a red-carpet premiere experience for two people, exclusive access to DCM’s screening room and cinema tickets.

Chaired by Maisie McCabe, UK editor, Campaign, the judging panel will meet on Wednesday, 3rd September:

Annette Male, CEO, Dentsu UK&I; Ashley Goldie, Personal Care Media Lead UK/Ireland, Unilever; Davina Barker, Sales Director, DCM; Emil Bielski,Agency Leader & Growth Strategist; Genevieve Tompkins, CEO, Goodstuff; Hamid Habib, Chief Experience Officer, Havas; Kara Osbourne, CEO, UM; Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM; Marcus Orme, CEO & co-founder, Medialab Group; Pete Coates, MD, Omnicom; Richard Kirk, Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom; Sannah Rogers, CEO, Zenith UK; Suzy Ryder, CEO, OMD UK.

Find out more here.  

