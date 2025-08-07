DCM Lands Cinema’s Fastest-Growing Chain, Omniplex

​Digital Cinema Media (DCM), the market leader in cinema advertising, has secured a contract with Omniplex Cinema Group, increasing its market share from 81% to 85% for the first time in its history.



The cinema group officially enters DCM’s estate from 1st November 2025, joining Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, Picturehouse Cinemas, Reel Cinemas, The Light and over 160 leading independent cinemas.



With a 4% market share, Omniplex is the fastest growing cinema group in the UK and Ireland, expanding its estate by 50% over the past five years to deliver 365 screens across 45 locations.



Omniplex Cinema Group also owns several key locations in the UK, including Wigan and Birmingham. In addition, the chain will be completing renovations of its Sunderland cinema this month. DCM will manage the cinema advertising for all UK Omniplex screens.



The addition of Omniplex Cinema Group has come during a period of substantial growth for DCM in 2025, with year-on-year (YOY) revenue up 7%. DCM’s investment in creativity has also seen its DCM Studio team increase revenue YOY by a significant 18.6%, delivering major campaigns for Specsavers, BAFTA, KIA and Google Pixel 9 among many others.



Together, Omniplex and DCM will look to bolster this expansion, tapping into the strong blockbuster film slate continuing deep into 2026.



Karen Stacey, CEO, DCM says, “Omniplex is a fantastic addition to the DCM estate, providing screens from across the entirety of the UK to help us reach an ever-increasing audience. It's a chain that’s growing fast, and with our forward-thinking, data-first strategy to cinema advertising, we expect tremendous success. It’s exciting to join Omniplex on its journey of growth and I can’t wait to see what comes next.”



Paul John Anderson, director, Omniplex Cinema Group said, "Joining DCM marks an exciting new chapter for Omniplex as we continue to grow our footprint across the UK. As the market leader in UK cinema advertising, DCM is the ideal partner to help unlock new opportunities for brands while enhancing the big screen experience for our audiences. It’s a natural fit that reflects our ambition to keep raising the bar for modern cinema.”

