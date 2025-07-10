Advertising Council Names Headliners For 'Cannes Download' National Roadshow Event

Uncommon founder Nils Leonard, Suncorp CMO Mim Haysom, and Publicis Groupe ANZ CCO Dave Bowman will lead an all-star panel at Cannes Download 2025, a national roadshow showcasing standout work fresh from this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Presented by Advertising Council Australia and Val Morgan, Cannes Download kicks off in Sydney on August 13th at HOYTS EQ as part of AWARD’s This Way Up festival of creativity, before hitting the road with events in Melbourne (Aug 19th), Brisbane (Aug 20th), Adelaide (Aug 27th), and Perth (Sept 2nd).

Each session screens Cannes 2025’s most awarded and talked-about campaigns, followed by a panel packed with rare intel, big themes and fresh takes straight from the Palais jury rooms and festival floor.

Joining the roadshow in select cities are Cannes jurors Esther Clerehan (founder, Clerehan), Pip Smart (EP and partner, Revolver) and Ali Tilling (CSO, VML ANZ), with more special guests, including 2025’s Young Lions, still to be announced.

“This year’s Cannes Lions work offers a powerful lens into what creativity can achieve, from commercial impact to cultural influence,” said Dave.

“With Cannes Download, we’re making that global inspiration accessible and relevant to creatives, clients and strategists across the country.”

Val Morgan, the presenting partner of Cannes Download, also supported the Young Lions Film Competition, recognising and celebrating the next generation of storytellers.

“Val Morgan is proud to present Cannes Download as part of our commitment to creativity that moves audiences,” said Guy Burbidge, managing director, Val Morgan.

“At its core, cinema is the most powerful storytelling platform, giving brands full attention, visibility and scale to deliver cut-through in a fragmented and confused ecosystem.

“The core message from Cannes was that creativity is one of the key elements that can drive brand growth, and when combined with cinema’s visibility superpowers, it becomes a potent partnership.”

LinkedIn is also the B2B supporter of the Cannes Download 2025 national tour.

For more information and bookings, visit the Cannes Download site.

