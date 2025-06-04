senckađ
Australian Leaders to Spend a Night in Prison as UnLtd Adland Bail Out Returns

04/06/2025
LBB's AUNZ reporter Tom Loudon is one of those who'll be locked up to raise money for young people at risk

This June, 80 advertising industry executives are spending a night in prison, to raise funds and awareness for young people at risk. The executives are taking part in UnLtd’s Adland Bail Out, a unique and confronting experience designed to reflect the harsh realities faced by young people in the justice system.

The first ‘inmates’ have been confirmed to include Kristiaan Kroon from OMG, Philippa Noilea-Tani from Wavemaker, Cameron Curtis from News, Elle Galipienzo from Initiative, Scott Laird from GroupM, Natalie Harvey from Mamamia, and many others.

On June 20th, the ‘inmates’ will hand over their possessions (including those precious phones), put on their prison overalls and get locked in the cells of Yasmar Detention Centre. The participants will be finger-printed, interrogated and security checked before taking part in thought-provoking workshops about the realities of youth incarceration. After some prison grub, the ‘inmates’ will be locked in to sleep on the cold hard floors of their prison cell.

In order to be released the next morning, each inmate needs to fundraise $1,250 as their ‘bail’. All the funds raised from the event go towards UnLtd’s work campaigning to break the vicious cycle of youth incarceration.

Kristiaan Kroon, COO of OMG said, “Bail Out is a really important night for our industry to show our best. Youth detention and the realities of what life is like for too many Australian kids is a long way from our industry’s day-to-day. I am really proud to work in an industry that has UnLtd and every year finds close to 100 people, who are supported by thousands more, to go through the process of understanding more and supporting better outcomes.”

This year’s event will also see a return of previous participants, now stepping into the role of ‘guards’ to keep order on the inside, including Ricky Chanana from Pubmatic, Sev Celik from Tonic Media, Chris Murphy from GSquared, Nick Bower from Paramount, Matthew Coote from GumGum, Kathryn Furnari from Innocean, Pia Coyle from PHD, Rachel Troy from ART Consultancy, and Arvind Hickman from B&T.

Visit the website to find out more about the event and to help the inmates reach their bail.

Limited cell spots still available, to take part in this unique experience, get in touch with tiff@unltd.org.au


2025 Adland Bail Out inmates so far:

  • Aimee Edwards, B&T
  • Allana Selden, Pinterest
  • Amanda Bardas, Val Morgan
  • Ben Allman, Broadsign
  • Brittany Crowley, UM
  • Cameron Curtis, News
  • Cath Coleman, WooliesX
  • Catherine Rushton, This is Flow
  • Chris Manson, Ogury
  • Conor Riordan, Kaimera
  • David Cant, The Edward Alexander Foundation
  • Dean La Rosa, News
  • EJ Owens, Impact
  • Elle Galipienzo, Initiative
  • Elliot Morton, Disney ESPN
  • Emma Logan, The Emma Logan Project
  • Erin Koedam, MiQ
  • Jaclyn Hadida, Captify
  • Jess Miles, Integralads
  • Keiran Beasley, SBS
  • Kelly Wu, Pinterest
  • Kerri Elstub, Nine
  • Kristiaan Kroon, OMD
  • Laura Pulini, The Trade Desk
  • Lauren Dawber, Optus
  • Liz Anderson, Meta
  • Maddie Jahnke, Pernod Ricard
  • Marika James, Go Transit
  • Matt McGinley, Uber
  • Natalie Harvey, mamamia
  • Nathan Jackson, Taboola
  • Philippa Moig, UnLtd
  • Philippa Noilea-Tani, Wavemaker
  • Rhys Mugdan, Nova
  • Ruth Haffenden, Involved Media / Flying Tiger Copenhagen
  • Ryan Ferguson, Snapchat
  • Scott Laird, GroupM
  • Simon Flaxman, OMG
  • Tim Bowen, Scentre Group
  • Tom Hosking, Meta
  • Tom Loudon, Little Black Book
  • Winston Stening, Vistar
