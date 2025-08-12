Dimitar Berbatov Teaches the Mancunian Way in adidas' Manchester United Jersey Film

adidas launches new throwback Manchester United jersey with The Mancunian Way.



​The new film from Homeground is based on how Manchester United and its heroes rise from all controversies to build the future on a higher philosophy.



Set in an atmospheric dojo, complete with echoes of the greats who’ve come before, United legend Dimitar Berbatov teaches the Mancunian Way to all who hope to rise to greatness.

Based on the idea that you have to work for your black jersey like you work for a black belt, the piece sets the scene for a new season with everything to gain.

The Mancunian Way is a kit launch unlike anything else you’ll see across the Premier League or beyond this season.

