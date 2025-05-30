senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Kobbie Mainoo and Nemzzz Rule Manchester in Beats Powerbeats Spot

30/05/2025
136
Share
Latest in Beats' Powerbeats Pro 2 campaign from Homeground sees Kobbie Mainoo and rapper Nemzzz storming their hometown

Beats by Dre launches another significant athlete partnership in football with Run The Track, featuring Manchester United and England’s Kobbie Mainoo. As one of the coolest midfielders around at only 20 years old, he embraces the grind and pounds the streets of his hometown, but there’s someone right behind him. Homeground developed the campaign with Somesuch and director Rollo Jackson.

Manchester rapper Nemzzz - 'All eyes are on Nemzzz right now' NME – who’s known to believe that “Manchester builds you differently” provides not on the soundtrack, but also Kobbie’s motivation, as the watcher is left wondering if he’s even there at all.

Run The Track follows recent spots for the global Powerbeats Pro 2 campaign, featuring Lebron James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani and is the third campaign this year from Homeground, after recent films featuring tennis star and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng with Fit For A Queen, and Spanish wonder kid Lamine Yamal with Lamine Records.

Kobbie Mainoo running
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Homeground
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Homeground
Undisputed
FIFA x DAZN
13/06/2025
Undisputed
DAZN
04/06/2025
Cole Palmer
Beats
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1