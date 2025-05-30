Kobbie Mainoo and Nemzzz Rule Manchester in Beats Powerbeats Spot

Beats by Dre launches another significant athlete partnership in football with Run The Track, featuring Manchester United and England’s Kobbie Mainoo. As one of the coolest midfielders around at only 20 years old, he embraces the grind and pounds the streets of his hometown, but there’s someone right behind him. Homeground developed the campaign with Somesuch and director Rollo Jackson.

Manchester rapper Nemzzz - 'All eyes are on Nemzzz right now' NME – who’s known to believe that “Manchester builds you differently” provides not on the soundtrack, but also Kobbie’s motivation, as the watcher is left wondering if he’s even there at all.

Run The Track follows recent spots for the global Powerbeats Pro 2 campaign, featuring Lebron James, Lionel Messi and Shohei Ohtani and is the third campaign this year from Homeground, after recent films featuring tennis star and Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng with Fit For A Queen, and Spanish wonder kid Lamine Yamal with Lamine Records.