Creative in association withGear Seven
Cole Palmer Glides Across the Ice for Beats

02/06/2025
Football star keeps his cool in spot from Homeground and Academy Films' GRANDMAS

Announcing yet another relationship in football with Chelsea’s enigmatic star boy Cole Palmer, Beats has launched another film that celebrates its enduring role in sport culture.

Rejecting every trope of football advertising and set to the lilt of Lee Hazlewood’s ‘Your Sweet Love’, Cole appears to move nonchalantly around the ice armed only with his puffer, his sneakers and a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones. Directed by GRANDMAS and produced by Academy Films, it’s a weird and wonderful take on one of sport’s rising stars.

The fourth Beats film from Homeground this year, Some Glide is another departure from how you’d usually see an athlete like Cole Palmer depicted. In March we saw Lamine Yamal as the CEO of his own record company; next we saw Olympic tennis champion Qinwen Zheng in her own palace; Kobbie Mainoo then ran the streets of Manchester seemingly followed closely by rapper Nemzzz; now Cole appears to glide through his very own world. Nothing expected here.

