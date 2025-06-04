senckađ
Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Luís Suárez and Edinson Cavani Prepare for Battle with DAZN

04/06/2025
480
Global campaign from Homeground and Pulse Films director Ludovic Gontrand compares the worlds of boxing and football

DAZN’s first ever global campaign from Homeground stars some of football’s heavyweights from across the globe prepping themselves for battle - Boca Juniors’ Edinson Cavani, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Inter Miami’s Luís Suárez and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland - all of whom will be going for the title with their teams in the USA this July.

Leaning into DAZN’s recognisable heritage as an appointment-to-view boxing brand, 'Undisputed' borrows imagery and sounds from that world to dramatise what this football tournament and boxing have in common; unbelievable match-ups, giants being toppled and debates being settled. Set to old school hip hop track ‘Don’t Sweat The Technique’ by Eric B. & Rakim, we see fist wraps, custom boxing robes in club colours, corner men, DAZN presenter Diletta Leotta and none other than boxing’s iconic ring announcer Michael Buffer setting the scene, as the film builds to an atmospheric fever pitch and the inevitable face-offs before the whistle is blown.

The paid campaign – planned and booked by DENTSU - is running in OOH, streaming, digital, social and experientially in nine languages and 12 core markets, but will be seen across every territory worldwide where DAZN is broadcasting the tournament.

See more from Homeground here.

Credits
