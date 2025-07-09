Adam Ireland Becomes Always Human's First MD

Former BRING MD, Adam Ireland, has made the leap to Always Human, having been appointed as the agency’s first managing director.

Adam will work alongside the agency’s founder and CEO Josh White to expand Always Human’s creative and commercial capabilities, build out new service lines, and deepen its position as a cultural connector. He started this week, based out of Sydney for the national role.

"In a results-driven, fast-moving marketing landscape, independent agencies like Always Human are perfectly placed to thrive – lean, nimble, and deeply experienced," Adam told LBB.

"What stood out to me is the agency’s ability to tap into culture in real time, especially through Sport and Entertainment, the two most powerful drivers of cultural relevance for brands. Always Human doesn’t just talk about this space, they live in it. From consumer brands like Oakley and ASICS to representing elite athletes like Mary Fowler, Jess Fox and Ellyse Perry, the agency has a proven track record of building cultural impact.

"I’ve been lucky to work with some truly great marketers and brands for over a decade, and right now, they’re all looking for that rare blend of creativity, agility and edge. If I were launching a brand today, this is exactly where I’d want to play. Because if you’re not culturally relevant as a brand, you’re irrelevant," he added.

Asked what he was working to achieve in his new role, he said "the goal is simple: to make Always Human the gold standard Sport and Entertainment agency in Australia."

"At BRING, we did that in Music. Here, the ambition is broader... across multiple passion points, with deeper capabilities. It’s a high bar, but that’s what makes it exciting."



Adam left BRING Agency, Universal Music Group’s cultural marketing agency, in December. During his time there, the agency worked on briefs for major global brands including Coca-Cola, American Express, Campari, and FIFA.

Before his time at BRING, he held senior roles at AthletesVoice and the Nine Network.

In order to “meet the new capabilities of the agency and recent client wins,” Adam said that the agency would be announcing additional team hires soon.

“Adam is a proven leader who brings sharp creative instincts, commercial rigour, and the kind of clarity that helps teams and clients move faster,” Josh said of Adam’s appointment.

“His energy and drive will be a magnet for our team, clients and talent alike. Over the past 12 months, we have seen very rapid growth and Adam’s appointment is a significant step forward for the agency as we continue to scale with purpose.”

That rapid growth over the last year has seen Always Human retain clients including Prime Video, Oakley, ASICS, YoPRO, Activia, and the TCS Sydney Marathon.

For talent, the agency represents athletes and creators including three-time Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox, Matilda Mary Fowler, cricketer Ellyse Perry, Olympic gold medalist and world champion pole vaulter Nina Kennedy, and ex-Wallaby Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins.

Most recently, Always Human added the sports podcast, ‘Hello Sport’, to its talent roster.