Kim Anderson Departs Octagon For "Unexpected Opportunity"

Ex-FIFA Women's World Cup marketer Kim Anderson has stepped down as Australian managing director of global sports consultancy Octagon. She joined the business in February.

The IPG-owned Octagon is headquartered in the US, and appointed a local MD to build its Australian operations in the lead up to the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

"After a brief but incredibly rewarding stint, I’ll soon be wrapping up my time as managing director of Octagon Australia," she wrote on LinkedIn.

"When I joined, it was with a clear sense of purpose. After an extraordinary few years in global sport, I was seeking the right mix of challenge, creativity and culture. Octagon has undoubtedly delivered on all three."

Kim has more than two decades of experience across marketing and advisory roles, including as head of marketing for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, head of marketing at consumer advocate Choice Magazine, and global marketing director for Smart Design, based in New York.

She is the co-founder of TEDxSydney Impact, and has also had stints at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney FC, and the Sydney Olympics, at which she was a venue services supervisor. The Brisbane Games, which are seven years away, are set to add $17 billion to the local economy, led by Brisbane Olympics CEO Cindy Hook.

Kim added of her time at Octagon, "It’s been a brilliant and proud chapter for me. One filled with bold creative work, the thrill of new wins, and a team that’s expanding and evolving by the day.

"I’ve loved working alongside incredible colleagues and collaborators, and welcoming some amazing new brands into the fold. It's truly a bittersweet moment to be departing as we sit on the cusp of so many thrilling new partnerships and projects. Thank you to our incredible clientele for the trust, and the fun we've had along the journey together.

"An unexpected opportunity came along that felt too compelling to pass up. I’ll share more in time, but for now, I just want to say thank you to the people who’ve made this chapter so rewarding.

"Octagon is a business with a proud global legacy and it's a business I will genuinely be cheering on from the sidelines into its next phase of success. With Brisbane 2032 on the horizon, the Australian business is entering an exciting new era of growth with a fantastic team and a strong culture."

Octagon is now hiring for Kim's replacement, with the job advertisement asking for an executive "to play a figurehead role for leading the Australian business over the decade of sport that lies ahead."

The MD will grow brand awareness, win new business, lead client relationships and a team of 16 staff, and report to the APAC MD.