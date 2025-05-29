senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news

You’re Invited to The London Premiere of The Monthly Cut 002

29/05/2025
423
Share
Join us at RSA Films on Wednesday 11th June for a screening of our brand new monthly reel, celebrating the best in global commercial creativity launched in May

Little Black Book has announced the latest screening of its recently launched The Monthly Cut initiative, with RSA Films in London playing host on Wednesday 11th June.

The event will see the debut screening of The Monthly Cut 002 and promises an evening of relaxed networking with drinks, pizza, and an exclusive showcase of standout creative work from May.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Register for The Monthly Cut 002: London Premiere Screening.

The Monthly Cut reel is meticulously curated by a world-class creative council, made up of industry leaders from top global brands and agencies. The inaugural reel debuted last month in London at Framestore and has since been screened by over 100 companies across 20 countries as they look to inspire and educate their teams.

The first edition - The Monthly Cut 001 - went live at the start of May, featuring work for Adidas, Guinness, SickKids, Xbox, Telstra, The New Yorker, and Snoop Dogg, from the likes of FCB Canada, Grey Mexico, Uncommon London, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Droga5 New York, Biscuit Filmworks, FINCH and Iconoclast.

Originally announced in March, The Monthly Cut will deliver a curated reel of creative excellence every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the creative community.

Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “The feedback following the launch of this new initiative has been fantastic and we’re excited to show the second edition of The Monthly Cut at RSA. As well as being a great way to see some truly incredible work from all over the world, it’s become apparent that it’s a super opportunity for our community to get together in real life and talk about great work and the business. This is as much a social initiative as it is a creative excellence one - and we can’t wait to see which work makes this month’s Cut!”


Where: RSA Films, 42-44 Beak St, London W1F 9RH, United Kingdom

When: Wednesday 11th June 2025

Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

Cost: Free!

Sign Up: Here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from The Immortal Awards
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from The Immortal Awards
The Monthly Cut 002 Teaser
Little Black Book & The Immortal Awards
12/06/2025
How To Enter The Immortal Awards 2024
The Immortal Awards
03/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1