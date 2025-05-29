You’re Invited to The London Premiere of The Monthly Cut 002

Little Black Book has announced the latest screening of its recently launched The Monthly Cut initiative, with RSA Films in London playing host on Wednesday 11th June.

The event will see the debut screening of The Monthly Cut 002 and promises an evening of relaxed networking with drinks, pizza, and an exclusive showcase of standout creative work from May.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Register for The Monthly Cut 002: London Premiere Screening.

The Monthly Cut reel is meticulously curated by a world-class creative council, made up of industry leaders from top global brands and agencies. The inaugural reel debuted last month in London at Framestore and has since been screened by over 100 companies across 20 countries as they look to inspire and educate their teams.

The first edition - The Monthly Cut 001 - went live at the start of May, featuring work for Adidas, Guinness, SickKids, Xbox, Telstra, The New Yorker, and Snoop Dogg, from the likes of FCB Canada, Grey Mexico, Uncommon London, Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, Droga5 New York, Biscuit Filmworks, FINCH and Iconoclast.

Originally announced in March, The Monthly Cut will deliver a curated reel of creative excellence every month to Little Black Book’s Standard and Premium members, aiming to serve as both inspiration and recognition for the creative community.

Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “The feedback following the launch of this new initiative has been fantastic and we’re excited to show the second edition of The Monthly Cut at RSA. As well as being a great way to see some truly incredible work from all over the world, it’s become apparent that it’s a super opportunity for our community to get together in real life and talk about great work and the business. This is as much a social initiative as it is a creative excellence one - and we can’t wait to see which work makes this month’s Cut!”





Where: RSA Films, 42-44 Beak St, London W1F 9RH, United Kingdom

When: Wednesday 11th June 2025

Time: 18:00 until late!

Dress Code: None

Cost: Free!

Sign Up: Here