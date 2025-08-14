Here’s What Went Down At The Monthly Cut 004

Last night, London’s creative crowd packed into Framestore and Company 3 for an evening fuelled by sharp craft and standout conversation. The night pulled in a buzzing mix of brand, agency, and production talent, all eager to see the July’s most talked-about campaigns and creative feats from across the globe.

Curated by our new Creative Council, the reel showcased exceptional work from Apple, Nike, Amazon, adidas, KFC and more, crafted by leading agencies and studios around the world.

"The Monthly Cut - my favourite industry event of the month. I love seeing the latest creative top work and getting the chance to chat with basically a brilliant bunch of creative minds - it's exciting, challenges your thinking and a lot of fun!" - Clare Roberts, marketing director, WDC London​

"Prepare to eat, mingle and be creatively inspired while rubbing shoulders with the industry's finest." - Jane Dasilva, producer at Oliver.

Launched earlier this year, The Monthly Cut is a creative excellence initiative that shines a spotlight on the very best commercial work from around the globe, carefully selected by Little Black Book’s creative council - a rotating panel of industry leaders alongside LBB’s editorial team.

"Another cracking night and a great collection of work. The Monthly Cut is one of my favourite days of the month. It brings people together from all over London and reminds us monthly of why we work in this great industry," Says Matt Cooper, CEO & Founder at Little Black Book. "Thanks to our sponsors who make this possible and to our partners at Framestore & Company 3 for making this happen!"





Missed the screening? Here’s how to get your hands (well, eyes) on the Cut!

The Monthly Cut 004 has now been distributed to all Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book. It will continue to land in inboxes at the start of each month, bringing the best in global commercial creativity straight to you.

​Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to gain access to the new feature.



Recipients are encouraged to share the reel with teams, host their own screenings, and even bring clients and friends into the fold for their own monthly creative showcase. Plans are also underway for more The Monthly Cut screenings hosted by LBB, so please get in touch if you wish to attend or host a future event.

If you’re interested in finding out more or have any questions, please contact themonthlycut@lbbonline.com.















































































