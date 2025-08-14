The Monthly Cut 004: 15 Best Ads and Creative Campaigns from July 2025

The latest edition of Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards’ global creative showcase is here with 15 standout projects that launched in July, curated by our new Creative Council.

This month’s line-up features work for Apple, Nike, Amazon, adidas, KFC and more, crafted by agencies and studios including Wieden+Kennedy, Droga5, Biscuit Filmworks, Rethink, Time Based Arts, Electric Theatre Collective, Grey, BBH and others.

The reel premiered last night in London to a packed room of creatives from across the industry - a celebration of the best in global commercial creativity and a chance to see work you may not have caught elsewhere.

Beverley Hammond, co-founder of Broken Heart Love Affair and member of the current Creative Council says, “It’s an honour to have a front row seat to the best work coming out of agencies worldwide in real time.”

Fellow councillor Nicky Russell, managing partner of WDC and co-founder of In-House Agency Leaders Club, says, “It’s a real privilege to be part of a platform that celebrates bold ideas, brilliant execution, and the people pushing our industry forward. The work for July has been seriously impressive and I can’t wait to see what else comes through.”

Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, adds: "We’re thrilled to be into our fourth edition of The Monthly Cut and to welcome a new Creative Council to the curation process. With 15 projects this month, the reel is our biggest yet, and continues to be a platform to inspire and educate creatives around the world."





How do I get The Monthly Cut?

Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book will receive an email with access to stream or download the reel. Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to receive The Monthly Cut every month.

Who selects the work on The Monthly Cut?

Each edition is curated in collaboration with a quarterly Creative Council made up of brand, agency and craft leaders from across the globe, alongside LBB’s editorial and creative excellence teams. The new council will oversee the reels for July, August and September.