The Brill Building Brings The Monthly Cut Back to Ireland

​The Brill Building, independent creative agency and the Immortal Awards’ Irish jury partner, is set to present The Monthly Cut 004: Summer Session this Wednesday August 20th, as the event’s official Irish host. In partnership with freelance creative community, Off Brief, the evening will bring the Irish industry together for creative celebration and conversation at The Devlin in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.



​The creative excellence initiative from Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards launched in March with the aim to curate a regular reel of the best in global commercial creativity from the past month. The Monthly Cut 004: Summer Session features standout campaigns from July 2025, handpicked by a rotating creative council made up of talent from across the global brand, agency and production world, in collaboration with the editorial and creative brains at Little Black Book.



The exclusive summer event features a screening of the July reel and a panel discussion between Dermot Malone, founder of production company Banjoman and The Monthly Cut creative council member; Sarah Chadwick, producer at Clickety Clack and president of ICAD; and Rich Davenport, Dublin-based photographer and founder of freelance community, Off Brief.

Invites are open to all those working in the marketing, advertising and creative production industries in any discipline. Tickets are free but strictly limited – secure yours on Eventbrite here.​

​Roisin Keown, CEO and ECD of The Brill Building, commented, “We're delighted to be back with a super panel of local and international creative talent for The Monthly Cut Summer Session in Dublin. After the success and feedback of our first screening, we know there's a great appetite to get together, enjoy the work and continue to build a network of inspiring thinkers and doers."

Rich said, "Off Brief came from a simple truth that freelancing can feel like working in a vacuum. We all need community. Being in a room with creatives from all backgrounds and stages of their careers sparks new ideas, fresh perspectives, and genuine connections. That’s why I’m so excited to be teaming up with The Brill Building for this night."

​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, added, “We're delighted to see The Monthly Cut return to Dublin. The events have gained huge momentum in London and Sydney since starting in May, with events in the pipeline in New York and Berlin too. Roisin and The Brill Building team are committed to supporting Irish creativity and amplifying that market on the global platform. These showcases are wonderful opportunities to see truly fantastic work from all over the world and then chat about it with a room full of creative minds. We're grateful for their ongoing support and thank them for fostering a local community around The Monthly Cut.”

