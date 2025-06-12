Youngbloods NSW Names Jake Rowland and Ruby Tonkin Co-Chairs

​Youngbloods NSW has appointed Jake Rowland art director, M+C Saatchi and Ruby Tonkin senior account manager, Dentsu Creative as its new co-chairs; focused on growing the presence of the organisation through innovative events and industry partnerships.

Both long-standing members of the national Youngbloods committee, Jake and Ruby have played a key role in shaping the NSW chapter over recent years. Under the guidance of outgoing co-chairs Charlotte Berry and Caitie Hall, the duo helped deliver a series of high-impact events that have strengthened the state’s young advertising community and built lasting industry connections.

“After three years of co-chairing Youngbloods, we couldn’t think of better leaders to hand over the reigns to than Ruby and Jake - without whom the So You Think You Can DJ events, the Gruen Pitch, climate change and equality initiatives, discipline panels and, of course, the EOY Boat Parties could never have happened.

Having worked with these two excellent operators for so many years, we can’t wait to see what this new partnership brings to Youngbloods - the stealth of a suit and the gun powder of a creative.” said Charlotte Berry and Caitie Hall, previous co-chairs of Youngbloods NSW

Jake and Ruby bring a collaborative energy and a shared passion for mentoring the next generation of creative talent. As co-chairs, they’ll focus on continuing to grow the presence of Youngbloods NSW through inspiring events, stronger industry partnerships, and greater national cohesion.

“We’ve been thrown straight into the deep end with the brief for this year’s Gruen Pitch, so it’s been a busy start. But we’re excited to soon shift gears and start shaping a long-term vision for Youngbloods NSW. We’ve got big shoes to fill, and we’re stepping in at a crucial moment for the industry. There’s never been a more important time to back young talent and help them navigate the challenges ahead with us firmly in their corner.” said Jake Rowland and Ruby Tonkin, incoming co-chairs, Youngbloods NSW

Youngbloods NSW is now looking to fill a series of roles, and asks those interested in joining the committee to reach out via the Youngbloods socials: @youngbloodsaus.

