Yahoo and Amplify Check in with Motel Yahoo at Cannes Lions 2025

​Amplify, the global creative agency that specializes in experience and culture, is partnering with Yahoo to deliver Motel Yahoo. From 16–19th June, La Plage du Martinez will be transformed into the internet’s most iconic new check-in point, where modern and vintage digital culture collide.

Motel Yahoo embodies the brand’s ambition to reconnect with marketers and consumers, a place to 'check-in, log on' and explore Yahoo’s suite of marketing service offerings to boost audience engagement all in one place.

Motel Yahoo will serve as a vibrant, all-day destination for delegates, bringing Yahoo’s iconic properties to life through bespoke, engaging experiences. Yahoo Sports will be offering paddleboarding wellness sessions in the mornings and happy hours where festivalgoers can pick up a club. Yahoo Finance will be distributing bespoke tokens to their ice cream cart and beachside beverages. The Yahoo News stand will provide Yahoo’s Guide to Cannes. Yahoo Mail will send branded postcards back to friends and family. And a Yahoo Search-inspired bar will offer search results-styled menus.

Additionally, a series of engaging content sessions have been designed to immerse attendees in Yahoo’s refreshed brand experience with the Pier meeting rooms subtly designed to celebrate the brand’s range of capabilities.

Tasked with putting Yahoo 'back on the map,' Amplify developed the full creative concept and visual identity for Motel Yahoo, delivering everything from environmental design to programming.

Shannon Shae Montoya, vice president, head of global B2B marketing, sponsorships, and events, Yahoo said, “I can’t wait to welcome guests to Motel Yahoo, where they can experience the evolution of Yahoo IRL. Through a range of thoughtful executions, nostalgia blends with innovation to create an immersive experience, reflecting our commitment to pique curiosity and inspire connections. It’s been fantastic to partner with a team as creative and detailed orientated as Amplify, who have been key to bringing this vision to life. ”

Zoe Lewis, partner, NYC, Amplify said, “It’s exciting to be working with such an iconic brand at one of the biggest marketing moments of the year. Yahoo has a rich history and a bold new visual identity, which made it particularly exciting to bring to life in unique ways. We’ve had a lot of fun fusing nostalgic references from their past with their new mission and look and bringing that to life on the Croisette.”

​Michi Ohira, sr. creative director, Amplify said, “I was incredibly excited to work with Yahoo. Their rebrand gave us an opportunity to present their legacy at Cannes through a fresh lens and our goal was to create a space where modern and vintage internet culture could collide. Everything from the little motifs of '90s internet culture to the modern architectural design reflects their legacy and their evolution.”