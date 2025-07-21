



Amplify, the global creative agency that specializes in experience and culture, is partnering with Yahoo to deliver Motel Yahoo. From 16–19 June, La Plage du Martinez will be transformed into the internet’s most iconic new check-in point, where modern and vintage digital culture collide.

Motel Yahoo embodies the brand’s ambition to reconnect with marketers and consumers, a place to “check-in, log on” and explore Yahoo’s suite of marketing service offerings to boost audience engagement all in one place.

Motel Yahoo will serve as a vibrant, all-day destination for delegates, bringing Yahoo’s iconic properties to life through bespoke, engaging experiences. Yahoo Sports will be offering paddleboarding wellness sessions in the mornings and happy hours where festivalgoers can pick up a club. Yahoo Finance will be distributing bespoke tokens to their ice cream cart and beachside beverages. The Yahoo News stand will provide Yahoo’s Guide to Cannes. Yahoo Mail will send branded postcards back to friends and family. And a Yahoo Search-inspired bar will offer search results-styled menus.

Additionally, a series of engaging content sessions have been designed to immerse attendees in Yahoo’s refreshed brand experience with the Pier meeting rooms subtly designed to celebrate the brand’s range of capabilities.