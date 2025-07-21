senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Yahoo! - Yahoo and Amplify check in with Motel Yahoo at Cannes Lions 2025

Yahoo!
21/07/2025
7
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


Amplify, the global creative agency that specializes in experience and culture, is partnering with Yahoo to deliver Motel Yahoo. From 16–19 June, La Plage du Martinez will be transformed into the internet’s most iconic new check-in point, where modern and vintage digital culture collide. 

Motel Yahoo embodies the brand’s ambition to reconnect with marketers and consumers, a place to “check-in, log on” and explore Yahoo’s suite of marketing service offerings to boost audience engagement all in one place. 

Motel Yahoo will serve as a vibrant, all-day destination for delegates, bringing Yahoo’s iconic properties to life through bespoke, engaging experiences. Yahoo Sports will be offering paddleboarding wellness sessions in the mornings and happy hours where festivalgoers can pick up a club. Yahoo Finance will be distributing bespoke tokens to their ice cream cart and beachside beverages. The Yahoo News stand will provide Yahoo’s Guide to Cannes. Yahoo Mail will send branded postcards back to friends and family. And a Yahoo Search-inspired bar will offer search results-styled menus. 

Additionally, a series of engaging content sessions have been designed to immerse attendees in Yahoo’s refreshed brand experience with the Pier meeting rooms subtly designed to celebrate the brand’s range of capabilities.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1