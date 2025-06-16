Worldwide Partners Showcases 8 of the World’s Top Independent Agencies

The pressure on CMOs to deliver sustainable brand growth has never been higher. Per research from the World Federation of Advertisers, almost every CMO surveyed stressed the importance of access to the best talent (97%) and integration (92%). 8 of 10 CMOs wanted an agile agency partner model with collaboration at its core. And almost half were looking for greater flexibility in the way they are serviced by agencies.

The future doesn’t belong to networks. It belongs to agencies who can deliver clients a more networked model, where global agency capabilities can be leveraged to access talent in a simple, efficient and integrated manner to support client needs.

​Worldwide Partners fuels growth for brands through access, flexibility and partnership. With more than 90 agencies in 50 countries, they provide clients with on-demand access to world-class talent, capabilities and creativity. Their service models are built around the way their clients want to work, making everything easy. And because the agencies own the network, their clients always feel our shared commitment to put their business first.

Worldwide Partners agencies are not defined by our independence, but rather by out interdependence. They believe that collaboration – not consolidation – fuels ambition. Our agencies are not governed by the network, they are powered by the network. 'Powered by' is mindset that permeates the organisation. They recognise that they can more effectively solve their clients’ business challenges together than any one individual agency can alone. It’s this shared agenda that allows us to seamlessly assemble and activate talent and expertise to unlock opportunities for their clients.

A growing number of marketers are accessing Worldwide Partners' model. On one hand, clients in the marketing majority ($10 million to $100 million in ad spend) who need the independent thinking of high-level specialists that a holding company agency can’t afford to give them. On the other hand, top global advertisers with autonomous country offices who recognise they will see greater impact from in-market, independent agencies than from regional outposts of holding companies. Both access fluid, bespoke approaches to outthink and outmanoeuvre competitors in their dynamic marketplaces.

The mission of Worldwide Partners is simple – enable agencies to be the best versions of themselves, powered by the most collaborative agency network in the world. Here they present eight of the world’s most innovative agencies representing a diverse range of capabilities and expertise. From integrated agencies to specialists in creative, media, digital and public relations. They are rooted in their markets and designed to collaborate, on demand, at scale, and as one. Individually and together, they have one agenda: yours.

Meet the World’s Top Independent Agencies:

Ampersand Advisory | Malaysia

WE MAKE IT OUR BUSINESS TO BE THE BUSINESS

"We’re here to beat the brief for brands. And nothing beats real-world understanding with a radically collaborative and creative approach that inspires clients to be bold.

Malaysia’s largest independent agency, founded in 2017, offering integrated services in creative, media, PR, and analytics. Driven by AI and digital innovation, recognised with over 250 awards, it emphasises agility and diversity. Its motto: business results now!"

Ardmore Group | UK

WHATEVER IT TAKES, WE DELIVER FOR BRANDS

"WPI’s network boosts Ardmore’s strategic, creative and media output, and its community

enhances our culture. The outcome? Genuine global collaboration with real results.

For almost 40 years, top UK creative agency Ardmore Group has put powerful brand growth and transformation first with a multi-award-winning, data-focused media approach that delivers disruptive, eye-catching work and outstanding results."

HOMERUN | France

BIG HITTERS CALL FOR MAJOR LEAGUE PITCHERS

"If you’re looking for an innovative agency that is challenging, passionate and creative – and where collaboration is everything – HOMERUN will fit like a glove.

Founded in 2006 as Rosbeef!, HOMERUN is a Paris-based agency that helps brands combine innovation and communication to gain cultural relevance. Its hybrid approach blends strategic consulting and creative excellence to build unique, contemporary brands."

MEDIASSOCIATES | US

POWERED BY PRECISION, PERFORMANCE AND PEOPLE

"We go out of our way to connect people to the brands they love – and connect brands to their audiences – in the most measurable and impactful way possible.

An independent media agency that connects brand and performance media to drive measurable impact. With big-agency scale and boutique agility, we deliver data-fuelled strategy, human-centred partnership, and full accountability."

MOROCH | US

LOCAL FLUENCY FLIPS MARKETING UPSIDE DOWN

"On a bedrock of data, creativity and technology, Moroch is scaling local nuance, insights and culture into meaningful business performance on a national scale.

Moroch is a full-service agency that unearths specificity from local culture to create impact at scale for brands. Moroch has served its original client McDonald’s since 1981, and today leads brands like Midas, Planet Fitness and MD Anderson Cancer Centre."

PROBOSTON | Czech Republic

FAST, FRIENDLY AND FEARLESS IN DELIVERY

"We believe in creating brilliant digital-first campaigns powered by a big hit of humanity that produce world-class results with clear business impact.

Proboston is a Prague-based creative agency blending strategy, technology and bold ideas into high-impact campaigns. Human at heart, digitally fluent and globally connected, we turn complexity into clarity – fast, friendly, and always fearless in delivery."

/PROMPT. | US

CREATE THE CONVERSATION. AND BECOME THE STORY

"Brands need lasting, real connection with their audiences. Frictionless story making using data-driven insights will deliver unforgettable campaigns that bring the buzz.

We’re a frictionless agency that’s purpose-built for the 2020s. Our approach is to create network effects – by demonstrating brand character through story making – while leveraging technologies that augment and accelerate human intelligence and creativity."

THE SHIPYARD | US

​TRUST US TO CREATE YOUR LASTING BRAND LOVE STORY

"Understanding audiences is what sets us apart. What keeps us connected is our ability to work together, engaging those audiences and engineering genuine brand love.

The Shipyard Engineers Brand Love by bringing together talented individuals and organisations across the creative, communications, media, and digital landscape to grow brands that audiences can’t help but love."

