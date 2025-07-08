Worldwide Partners Announces New Board of Directors

Worldwide Partners Inc. (WPI), the world’s most collaborative agency network, has appointed a new Board of Directors. This dynamic group of global agency leaders reflects the diversity, capability, and shared values that power WPI’s collaborative model and forward-looking mission.

Leading the new board is Ann-Louise Rosen, co-CEO at Advance in Denmark, appointed as chair following the impactful tenure of outgoing chair Stephen Brown, who will remain active as ex-officio chair. With years of board experience and deep commitment to the network, Ann-Louise steps into the role with a clear vision for WPI’s continued global momentum.

“First of all, I am honoured to take on this role from Stephen Brown, who has done an amazing job as Chair over the past two years,” said Ann-Louise. “We are in a strong position—our new value proposition has been well defined. What I aim to accomplish is to contribute to a clear strategy and implementation plan that delivers on that promise, protects our collaborative culture, and attracts the right new agencies into the network in a measured, purposeful way.”

Joining her in leadership as vice chair is Vitor Barros, CEO of Propeg in Brazil, who brings both continuity and renewed energy to the position of vice chair after serving on the board for several years.

“This position carries not only pride, but also an even greater sense of responsibility toward our shareholders and the independent agencies that make up WPI,” said Vitor. “My focus will be on supporting the Board and Ann-Louise in driving our strategic goals forward. It’s a role of contribution and collaboration—one I embrace with great enthusiasm.”

Many of the other board members are continuing for a second term, and a new LATAM director has been appointed. The full WPI Board of Directors is:

Ann-Louise Rosen, Co-CEO of Advance (Denmark) - Chair

Vitor Barros, CEO of Propeg (Brazil) - Vice Chair

Mikael Rubinsson, CEO of Blomquist (Sweden) - Treasurer/Secretary

Humphrey Ho, CEO of Helios Worldwide (China) - APAC Director

Antoine David, Co-Founder and CEO of HOMERUN (France) - EMEA Director

John Keane, CEO of Ardmore (Northern Ireland) - EMEA Director

Jean Freeman, Principal & CEO of Zambezi (USA) - NA Director

Claude Auchu, CEO of LG2 (Canada) - NA Director

Mary Knight, President & Co-Owner of Hydrogen (USA) - NA Director

Felipe Guntovitch, COO, The Group (Brazil) - LATAM Director

Stephen Brown, CEO of FUSE Create (Canada) - Ex-Officio

Independent + Interdependent

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for the global marketing industry, as brands increasingly seek out agile, creative, and independent partners.

“I believe independent agencies are having their moment,” added Vitor. “Clients today want creativity, agility, and genuine partnerships—qualities that are embedded in the DNA of independent agencies. That’s what makes the future of WPI so exciting: it’s a network uniquely positioned to lead in this new era of marketing.”

WPI’s distinct advantage lies in its ability to deliver both global scale and local authenticity. Its agencies retain creative independence and cultural insight, while leveraging a powerful international network to share knowledge, tools, and ideas.

“WPI allows us to be truly local while being genuinely global,” said Ann-Louise. “We can operate with the autonomy clients expect while tapping into a network that brings scale, intelligence, and global reach.”

Collaboration Fuels Ambition

More than a business alliance, WPI is built on a spirit of mutual support that is rare in today’s competitive landscape.

“WPI was built on the idea that collaboration isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s the foundation of everything,” said Vitor. “Agencies in our network openly share ideas, resources, and opportunities because they know that when one wins, we all do. That kind of trust and generosity is transformative.”

Looking ahead, the new board is energised by the momentum building across the network.

“I’ve seen more diversity in agencies, capabilities, and talent than ever before,” said Ann-Louise. “That’s what the network is all about—collaborating to deliver global capabilities and access to world-class talent in a simple, integrated way.”

At its core, WPI remains united by a simple belief: collaboration is not just possible—it’s essential.

“Everything we do is based on a mutual understanding that we can solve our clients’ business challenges more effectively together than any individual agency can alone,” said Ann-Louise. “Everyone can connect globally these days—but it’s our collaborative mindset that sets us apart and makes great things happen.”

With its new Board of Directors in place, WPI is ready to continue redefining what’s possible in independent agency collaboration—and shaping the future of marketing, together.

Featured Image caption: Top row (right to left): Ann-Louise Rosen, Vitor Barros, Mikeal Rubinsson, Humphrey Ho, Antoine David, John Keane; Bottom Row (right to left): Jean Freeman, Claude Auchu, Mary Knight, Felipe Guntovitch, Stephen Brown