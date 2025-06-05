CESAR Celebrates Real-Life Bonds Between Dogs and Humans

CESAR Canine Cuisine, part of the Mars family of brands, has launched a new brand platform called ‘Love Like Crazy’, shining a light on the meaningful and real connections that pet parents have with their dogs.

Created in partnership with BBDO, the campaign kicks off in the US with a series of adverts that showcases the everyday, deeply relatable moments that define modern dog ownership – from skipping a phone call to avoid waking a sleeping pup, to proudly shouting embarrassing nicknames in public.



The dog and pet parent relationship is one of the few that doesn’t rely on screens or social media. It’s made of countless everyday interactions in the real world thanks to the simple, unfettered joy dogs bring to our lives. Tapping into these moments, the brand platform, which will launch first in the US before expanding globally, is celebrated through a series of adverts, developed by BBDO, illustrating the extent dog parents will go to ensure their happiness.

From holding an umbrella over their dog while getting soaked themselves, to proudly calling out a dozen quirky nicknames in the park, the campaign celebrates the deep love pet parents have for their dogs – a love so strong they’d rather miss a phone call than disturb their sleeping companion. It’s a tribute to those who truly ‘get it’ – the ones who know that these small, devoted acts define the unique bond they share with their dogs.

Insights from Mars’ pet parent survey, conducted last year, further supports this position with more than one-third (37%) of pet parents considering their furry friend the most important thing in their lives, a stat that is even higher amongst generation z (gen z) (45%) and millennials (40%). Dog owners appreciate the unconditional love (50%) and family completeness (49%) that they get from their four-legged friends.

The new platform celebrates the CESAR brand’s commitment to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing delicious, wholesome, and tasty wet food that dogs love like crazy, fostering experiences and connections that will hearten and delight both dogs and their parents.

​Zoe Zammit, global brand director, CESAR, said, “The CESAR brand’s new platform gets to the heart of how 25 million dog parents across the world feel about their dog. By connecting CESAR with moments that only those ‘in the know’ will completely relate to, we are showing the next generation of dog parents that we understand that the best life is a shared life with our dogs. And when we love them like crazy, we want to give them the deliciously good food they’re crazy about.”

​Kristin Clark, SVP creative director, BBDO New York, said, “We leaned into the unspoken bond between dogs and their humans. The weird, wonderful moments that only dog people get or understand. By showcasing this understanding from CESAR® through playful and impactful storytelling, we can position the brand and its products as being integral to that happiness.”



In addition to the new brand platform, there are a number of new product launches planned for the CESAR brand this year, including CESAR WARM BOWLS dog food - a microwavable meal that gives your dog a culinary-inspired experience with an irresistible aroma during mealtime, which launched in the US in Q1. Other planned product launches include Fresh Bowls in Europe and meaty treats in Australia.