Work Editorial Welcomes Editor Sam Allen

​Work Editorial has welcomed Sam Allen to its talented team of editors based in the UK. A lifelong Londoner, Sam attributes his finely tuned ear for storytelling to growing up surrounded by a rich mix of cultures, perspectives, and characters—an experience that shaped his ability to translate the human experience into film.

Finding a passion for editing after completing his A-levels, Sam began working in post-production as a runner at The Playroom Post at eighteen years old before landing at Speade and assisting Sam Sneade a few years later. After that, his career as an editor took off. Sam developed his ability to draw out deep emotional experiences through his editorial perspective, as demonstrated through his work on Dove’s 'Bench' with Ogilvy. Combing through 80+ hours of hidden camera footage shot of two South African benches, Sam was able to compile heart-warming vignettes that told a deeper story about the human condition and our need for touch.

Equally at home editing comedic spots, stylish music videos, or films with heavy VFX elements, Sam’s cuts are as charming as they are compelling and eye-catching. He is the editor behind the Guinness St. Patrick’s Day campaign “Holding Out For A Zero,” featuring a chorus of singing pints and winning Silver at the British Arrows and a Marketing Week Award. Sam has strong relationships with talented directors Will Hooper, Sophia Ray, and Bedroom Projects, among others, working on brands including Coca-Cola, Mercedes, Bulgari, Google Pixel, Premier League, and Puma, to name a few. Sam’s eye for emotion-driven visuals has made him a highly sought-after editor, and he's edited music videos for internationally renowned artists like Dua Lipa, alt-J, Måneskin, Wet Leg, Glass Animals, and Wesley Joseph, among many others.

“From the outside looking in, I’ve always seen Work Editorial as a company where craft takes priority,” remarked Sam Allen on his new editorial home. “Their roster is stacked with incredibly talented editors. It feels as though Work is a breeding ground for excellence in the editing world. What could be more attractive than that for an editor who wants to continuously develop and learn?”

Frankie Elster, executive producer of Work Editorial London, added, “I am super excited to have Sam join us—not only is he a great guy, he is so talented. I cannot wait to work with him. We’re all thrilled to have him with us at Work!”

