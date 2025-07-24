Join a Club Like No Other with the Royal Navy Reserves

The Royal Navy, in partnership with creative company House 337, have launched an ambitious new recruitment campaign for the Royal Navy Reserves. Going live from 24 July 2025, the campaign challenges societal misperceptions and invites a new generation of self-starters to explore life in the Reserves, framed through a lens of adventure, camaraderie and personal development.



The campaign draws on a simple truth: for people with busy, active lives, the Royal Navy Reserves is like the best club in the world. While many people turn to local sports clubs, fitness groups or social communities to stay challenged and connected, the Reserves offer all that and more: real camaraderie, the chance to master new skills, and the kind of experiences you’ll talk about for years, all without walking away from your everyday life.



Paul Colley, head of marketing, Royal Navy said, "We need people to understand what it means to be part of the Royal Navy Reserves. This campaign shows the reality; that our Reserves are at the heart of the action, gaining incredible experiences and skills that simply aren't available anywhere else. We're not asking people to sit on the bench; we're inviting them to join an exclusive club where they'll be challenged, supported and valued."



At the centre of the campaign is a TV ad that mimics the world of modern gyms, sports and leisure clubs. We follow a series of sleek, aspirational scenes seeing people kayaking, training in state-of-the-art gyms, taking part in high-tech simulations that could belong to any high-energy lifestyle brand. But, the twist comes at the end: it’s actually the Royal Navy Reserves. By avoiding the usual military clichés and reframing the Reserves as something far more human and accessible, the campaign speaks directly to ambitious adults who’ve previously dismissed Reserve life as sitting on the side lines waiting for action, when in fact, it’s anything but.

​Steve Hawthorne, creative director, House 337 said, “Joining the Reserves is a unique proposition as their ‘competition’ isn’t other branches of the military. It’s gyms, sports clubs, members clubs. The big difference being not only the extraordinary experiences the Reserves can offer but the fact that they pay YOU a monthly fee. So we needed a unique campaign that avoids the usual tropes of military advertising and reveals that the ultimate club is, in fact, the Royal Navy Reserves.”

Developed following extensive interviews with current Reservists, the campaign reflects a fresh truth: today’s Reserves aren’t a step back from the action, but a powerful way to be part of something bigger, alongside your everyday.



“The script really sparked my imagination. It’s a fresh and inventive way to showcase all of the incredible opportunities and experiences the Royal Navy Reserves has to offer.” said Fern Berresford, director, Rogue Films.



She added “One of the highlights was working alongside a cast made up of real Royal Navy Reserves. Hearing their stories first hand was inspiring, and I was proud to help guide their performances and boost their confidence on camera. Their authenticity brought a powerful honesty and raw energy to the film. What an experience!”



The Royal Navy campaign was created in collaboration with production company Rogue and media partners Wavemaker and Omnigov. The campaign will run across the UK on multiple platforms including TV, OOH, social and radio.

