This Catchy Musical Number from Coinbase Captures Britain's Financial Challenges

Coinbase has launched a UK brand campaign, 'Everything Is Fine,' in partnership with Mother and Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver. The integrated campaign uses a unique blend of musical theatre and humour to challenge the status quo of the financial system and invite change to address today’s systemic financial challenges in Britain. The musical will run across streaming, OLV and social through the end of August. Complementing the musical, OOH in London, Manchester and Liverpool will present similar realities hidden within an endless loop of the 'everything’s fine' mantra, in a visually striking format.



'Everything Is Fine' the musical, directed by Steve Rogers, is a dazzling, tongue-in-cheek production set in contemporary Britain that navigates relatable situations that are reported daily in news headlines. Coinbase’s mission is to increase economic freedom globally. A more accessible, and efficient financial system, will foster greater economic participation. With 77% of Brits agreeing that the global financial system needs to be updated, the musical subtly invites reflection on the potential for crypto technology to be part of a positive systemic change.

Coinbase collaborated with award-winning British talent and creative partners, Mother and Biscuit Filmworks x Revolver to develop and produce the campaign. Coinbase aimed to develop a campaign that not only drives awareness but also connects with the cautious yet curious British audiences, igniting a sense of confidence in exploring change, and the possibilities of crypto.

“We wanted to connect with Brits on a cultural level and show up with a high level of craft and clarity...”, said Coinbase group creative director, Jean Morrow. “The campaign uses humour and a fair amount of dancing to inspire an important conversation: are there alternatives to the existing financial system? And where can crypto fit in to give regular people more options and control?"

"We identified that the true problem in people’s lives isn't any single thing, but rather the collective resignation we all hold about how things work, or don’t work – the inertia of accepting the status quo," said Tom Bender, executive creative director for Mother. "Our aim with 'Everything Is Fine' is not to dictate, but to offer a suggestion: that there could be an alternative."



This campaign marks a significant milestone for Coinbase, building on its established reputation for bold creative work in the US market. Coinbase secured its registration in the UK as a cryptoasset business with the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year, a critical registration to cement a strong position in the UK and unlock ambitious expansion plans for its largest international market.

