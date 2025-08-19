How Homeground Told England's Story at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

The Rugby World Cup kicks off this week, and sees one of the most significant and broad-ranging projects Homeground has ever delivered at its centre.



Not only did the team reimagine the Rugby World Cup in general – all the way from the master brand strategy, design, sonic branding and production, to creating a full identity for Australia 2027 - but they created something completely unique and forward-facing for Women’s England 2025. Dubbed 'a tournament of firsts', England 2025 became the stage for the next gen of brand design in rugby, and it all comes even further to life in stadiums and on broadcast this week.

Homeground’s creative and designs teams brought the Rugby World Cup’s unique energy to life by basing the identity on the tournament’s rich contradictions and the sport’s duality; where there are two sides and no enemies; epic moments but fine margins; one trophy and many winners.



The theme of contradictions is carried throughout all the details of England Women’s 2025 which kicks off this week. Even down to the bespoke font, which was created using both hard lines and softer curves that reflect the strength and impact of women’s rugby in harmony with the fluidity and rhythm with which it’s played.

Overall, the team wanted to create something that felt completely fresh for a global competition of this significance and it was received with universal positivity when it was first unveiled by World Rugby at the end of 2023, as the tournament preparation kicked off in earnest.



It would have been easy to slip into cliché territory to reflect the history or culture of the home nation, or to tread a more conservative path like in previous years. But this tournament is all about looking forwards and building towards an even brighter future for women’s rugby, so required something more propulsive and optimistic – even fun.

From a colour palette and design system that’s completely team-agnostic and unlike anything seen before in rugby, a full motion graphics package for digital and broadcast, and even on-pitch details like kits, medals and the match ball, we’ve seen this brand grow arms and legs in front of our eyes since its launch, and throughout the most successful ticketing campaign in the history of women’s rugby.



Designed firmly with a new, more diverse rugby audience in mind, the England 2025 brand is big, bright and visible at a time when World Rugby have just revealed that 49% of women’s rugby fans have come to the sport in the last two years. The brand’s successful reception confirms that departures from the expected are wholly embraced by this new era of fans, and we can’t wait to see the full brand in action as the England 2025 kicks off this Friday, as England face the USA.

