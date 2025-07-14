Winners of 2025 Creative Circle Awards Unveiled at 80th Anniversary Awards Ceremony

​The Creative Circle, Europe’s longest running creative awards body celebrated its 80th anniversary at this year’s annual awards ceremony at Dreamland, Margate, at the close of the UK Creative Festival. The whole of the UK creative community congregated in the glorious sunshine by the sea to find out whose work would be taking home Gold and which companies would be celebrating with the top awards of the night.

Last year’s Most Creative Agency, BBH London took home the Gold of Golds for their wonderful ‘Bundles of Joy’ campaign for Burger King.

The big winners of the night were Biscuit Filmworks who won Most Creative Production Company for the third year in a row and the Electric Theatre Collective who won Most Creative Post Production Company for the fifth year in a row! Cabin Edit and 750mph were also celebrating after being named the Most Creative companies in their respective fields.

But the night belonged to Uncommon Creative Studio who were named Most Creative Agency for the fifth time, while its founder Nils Leonard was honoured by Circle president, Charlene Chandrasekaran who awarded him the President’s Award. Charlene explained why she decided to pick Nils, “I’ll start by saying the truth. The person receiving the award today almost didn’t receive it at all. In fact they were the first person I thought of but then I said to myself nahh .... that’s way too obvious and I hate obvious things. I wondered if I should be choosing someone completely leftfield and challenging preconceptions about what achieving excellence should mean in this industry. This time however, unlike what we are always led to believe, the first idea, in my opinion, was indeed the best idea. And it wouldn’t have made sense if this individual didn’t receive this prestigious accolade.”

​Jeremy Green, CEO of the Creative Circle, added, “It’s been an incredible year for the Circle, celebrating our 80th anniversary with a striking new visual identity, developed by the renowned team at Droga5 London, as well as launching, The Creative Town Hall with Global Media, an initiative to bring together the country’s brightest creative minds to refocus the industry on what truly matters: big ideas, bold thinking, and human stories that shape culture. This year has also seen a record-breaking number of entries to the awards, proving that UK creativity is well and truly alive and leading the pack!”

This year 63 entries were moved to be celebrated in unentered categories by our Gold Judges, giving them a complimentary entry! Of the 63 that were moved there were 25 Golds, 21 Silvers and 17 Bronzes, with 33 different companies benefitting from this. The reason we allow this is because the purpose of the Creative Circle is to celebrate the best work in the UK and not let the work be held back by the boundaries of a category it’s entered into. Just one of the reasons why the Creative Circle is such a special and unique creative awards body.

This year the Judges also created two new categories; General which celebrates ‘most creative use of non-traditional media’ and ‘Photo & Illustration’, celebrating image production design.

The Creative Circle is owned entirely by the UK creative community. It is judged purely on creative excellence and any working creative in the UK can register to be part of the judging process, this ensures inclusivity and industry-wide participation. Entries will open for the 2026 Awards in December and registration for judges is open now. For more information on registering and a full list of tonight’s winners please visit here.