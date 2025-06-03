senckađ
The Creative Circle Awards 2025 Shortlist Is Announced

03/06/2025
All shortlisted work will be featured in the Best of British Creativity Exhibition at the UK Creative Festival

The Creative Circle, Europe’s longest running advertising and marketing awards body has officially released its shortlist for 2025.

The full list is available to view here.

This year saw a record-breaking number of entries, yet the standard of work has remained exceptionally high – a testament to the incredible creative talent in the UK

“The calibre of work we've seen this year is truly inspiring,” said Jeremy Green, CEO of Creative Circle. “It’s clear that the spirit of innovation and originality in British creativity is stronger than ever.”

All shortlisted work will be featured in the Best of British Creativity Exhibition at the UK Creative Festival - a true celebration of our industry’s finest work.

Winners will be announced at the 80th Creative Circle Awards ceremony on the 10th July at Dreamland, Margate, as the Creative Circle wraps up the UK Creative Festival in style!

Tickets are on sale now for both the festival and the awards ceremony. Book before midnight on 4th June to save £50 on joint tickets. 

Let’s celebrate the future of British creativity.

