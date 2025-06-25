Sparks Announced as Partners of the UK Creative Festival 2025

​Sparks has announced its partnership with the UK Creative Festival and Creative Circle Awards for the second consecutive year, which will see the brand experience agency continue to bolster its position within the EMEA creative industry and continue to support and nurture young talent.

To kick off the festival and showcase the very best of local creativity, Sparks will host The Margate Drop with welcome drinks at the Sea Shed on Margate beach on Wednesday 9th July afternoon. The event will engage the local community, local artists and youth leaders. There will be ice creams, music from Pie Factory (a local creative youth charity), alongside the UK Creative Festival’s inaugural sandcastle competition.

In the evening, Sparks will host a drinks reception at No 42’s rooftop bar to celebrate the emerging creatives recognised in this year’s Young Talent Awards with Creative Circle’s trustees and partners.

On Thursday 10th July, Sparks will host a hands-on workshop at the festival’s free-to-attend creative careers fair, inviting 16–18-year-olds to explore the creative tension between traditional craft and AI.

The agency is also co-hosting the Young Creative Awards winners' reception and is the headline sponsor of the Events and Experiential category at the Creative Circle awards.

​Trin Basra, executive creative director EMEA at Sparks, said, "We’re proud to return to Margate to support and celebrate the next wave of creative talent. The UK Creative Festival is more than an event, it’s a platform for the conversations that matter and a launchpad for the industry’s future."

​Jeremy Green, CEO of The Creative Circle, said, “Sparks continues to be a valuable partner to the UK Creative Festival and the Creative Circle. Their commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent and creating experiences sets the tone for the whole event. From beach takeovers to thoughtful workshops, they bring what our industry needs.”

The UK Creative Festival kicks off on 9th July with a series of fringe events across Margate, with talks, panels, networking events, the careers fair and the 80th Creative Circle Awards at Dreamland the following day.

