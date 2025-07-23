Winners of Revamped £2 Million Sky Zero Footprint Fund Revealed

​Sky Media has revealed the six winning brands of the 2025 Sky Zero Footprint Fund, securing a share of £2 million in media value to amplify their sustainable missions.

This year’s winners – Tony’s Chocolonely, GoodGym, WRAP, Fussy, GUPPYFRIEND and PÄRLA – have been selected by a panel of industry experts for their inspiring sustainability stories and commitment to driving positive change. Each brand will receive significant advertising support across Sky Media’s platforms to bring their vision to life.

The winners now move into the creative production phase, ahead of the Grand Prix final in November. There, the most impactful, creative, and inspiring advert will be awarded an additional £500,000 in media value by the judges to further amplify their campaigns.

A New Era for the Sky Zero Footprint Fund

Now in its fourth year, the Sky Zero Footprint Fund has evolved for 2025 with a bold new structure, designed to broaden its reach and deepen its impact. The fund now spans three distinct categories, each tailored to support different types of sustainable changemakers:

· Champions – Supporting larger brands to ignite national conversations on sustainability

- Winner: Tony’s Chocolonely

· Catalysts – Backing charities and non-profits with high-impact missions

- Winners: GoodGym and WRAP

· Disruptors – Fuelling challenger brands offering innovative, sustainable solutions

- Winners: Fussy, GUPPYFRIEND and PÄRLA

This year’s fund reaffirms Sky’s long-standing commitment to tackling the climate crisis using the power of TV advertising to inspire meaningful behaviour change at scale. Since launching in 2021, Sky Media has invested £8 million in advertising support for sustainability-led initiatives.

​Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said, “This year’s finalists truly raised the bar, and the new format has allowed a broader set of winners. From big brands leading the sustainability conversation, to charities and challenger brands with bold ideas, the quality and creativity of the pitches blew us away.”

​Stephen Woodford, CEO, Advertising Association, said, “The Sky Zero Footprint Fund continues to set a gold standard for how our industry can support sustainability through advertising. This year’s winners showcase an incredible range of purpose-driven thinking and impact, from global brands to disruptive innovators. It’s inspiring to see how creativity and commercial impact can go hand in hand to build a better, greener future.”

Fiona Ball, group director of bigger picture and sustainability at Sky, said, “The Sky Zero Footprint Fund is an initiative we’re really proud of at Sky, mobilising brands to drive behaviour change and help consumers make more sustainable choices. Advertising plays such an important role in inspiring changes to daily habits that will help us all on the journey to a low carbon world. We had an incredible calibre of inspiring brands enter this year across the three categories, and I can’t wait to see the final ads these six winners will produce.”

Each of the winning organisations will produce a high-impact TV campaign, using sustainable production guidance from AdGreen, helping to reduce environmental impact throughout.

Earlier this month, a panel of industry experts in advertising, creativity and sustainability met at Sky HQ in Isleworth to assess live pitches from 18 shortlisted brands. Each was judged on creativity (ability to capture the nation's imagination); impact (the potential to drive behavioural change); and sustainable credibility (authentic commitment to tackle climate change).

2025 Winners

Champions

Nicola Matthews, UKI head of marketing, Tony’s Chocolonely said, "We are thrilled that Sky have chosen to put Tony’s Chocolonely on TV in the UK. We’re not just funding an advert, we’re fuelling a movement. We can’t wait to work with them to inspire so many more chocolate lovers to end exploitation in cocoa with us."

Catalysts

Ivo, founder and CEO, GoodGym said, “This work is disruptive and new - it's really exciting that Sky is backing a radically new approach to environmental action. At a time of fragmentation, this campaign brings thousands of people together to make their cities greener. It’s not about escapism; it's making the here and now better and having fun =doing it. To change, movements need platforms to tell their stories and ours =turns hope into action."

David Wilson, communications director, WRAP said, "Sky’s backing provides a platform for us to reach the nation, inspire behaviour change and drive meaningful impact for the environment. This funding will amplify our entertaining, thought-provoking campaign encouraging people to ‘rescue’ their recyclables from the waste. WRAP is proud to have Sky’s support and to be part of a movement that is shifting behaviours towards more circular living."

Disruptors

Matt Kennedy, founder and CEO, Fussy said, "It feels great to win, and I'm looking forward to encouraging the nation to stop tossing away so much single-use plastic—and to start using refillable solutions instead."

Alexander Nolte, CEO, GUPPYFRIEND said, "Microplastic-free washing must become the new status quo. Thanks to the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, we’re one step closer. We’re incredibly proud to be among the winners!"

Dr Simon Chard, CEO and co-founder, PÄRLA said, "We are incredibly proud to win the Sky Zero Footprint Fund. This recognition is a win for the future of sustainable oral care. Our mission is to prove high-performance, science-led products don’t need to cost the planet. With Sky’s support, we can now take our 100% plastic-free oral care to millions more people across the UK. It’s a huge milestone in our journey toward a cleaner, healthier future".