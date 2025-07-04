Dive into Athlete Mindset with Audi and Sky Sports’s Podcast ‘The Pursuit’

As a landmark summer of sport unfolds, Audi and Sky Sports has launched The Pursuit, a brand-new podcast series created in collaboration with Sky Media and PHD. Now in the fourth year of Audi’s partnership as Official Innovation Partner of Sky Sports, The Pursuit brings fresh storytelling to the sporting summer - diving into the mindset of top-tier athletes and what drives them in their relentless pursuit of excellence.



Hosted by Sky Sports’ Kelly Cates, the series features exclusive interviews with elite athletes from across the world of sport. Each episode explores the habits, motivation and mental resilience required to perform at the highest level.



The six-part series launches on 5th July with England Lionesses’ Euros-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps. Future episodes will feature cricket legend Jimmy Anderson (19th July), England rugby star Anthony Watson (2nd August), and Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (16th August), with two additional names to be revealed later in the summer. Sky’s in-house commercial production team has brought the series to life, with strategic planning and promotion across the Sky Sports and Sky Media estate.



Full episodes will be available on YouTube, with audio released across all major podcast platforms. Social-first cutdowns will feature across Sky Sports’ TikTok, Instagram and Facebook channels, aligning with key summer sporting moments to maximise audience reach and engagement.



Tony Moore, head of marketing at Audi said, "The Pursuit embodies the essence of innovation and determination - values that are at the heart of the Audi brand. This series is an opportunity to highlight the incredible stories behind athletic success and inspire listeners to embrace their own ambitions."



​Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing at Sky Media, said, "This collaboration with Audi is a great example of how brands can lead in storytelling and innovation. The Pursuit goes beyond sport - it taps into universal themes of focus, drive and resilience, and we’re proud to bring that to life through Sky’s content and platforms."



As Audi and Sky Sports continue to evolve their multi-year partnership, The Pursuit is a testament to the powerful content that emerges from strong collaboration. The Pursuit is available from 5th July. Follow Sky Sports and Audi channels for episode updates and exclusive previews.

