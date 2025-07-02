senckađ
Penguin Random House Teams Up with Sky for James Patterson True Crime Campaign

02/07/2025
103
Share
Havas Play UK's innovative campaign connects bestselling author’s latest books with Sky’s true crime audiences via TV, outdoor, and audio platforms

In a media-first move, global publishing powerhouse Penguin Random House has partnered with Sky to bring bestselling author James Patterson's non-fiction to screens as the exclusive channel sponsor of Sky Crime and Investigation.

Brought to life by Havas Play as part of a wider campaign by Arena Media, with creative by Gunpowder House, the first-of-its-kind sponsorship marks a bold new chapter for both Penguin Random House and the Patterson brand. The campaign aims to boost the James Patterson brand’s cultural relevance, expand his reach, and connect an engaged true crime audience with his non-fiction publishing, including targeting long-time fans and new readers discovering his work for the first time.

As one of the world’s most successful and prolific crime authors, James has sold more than 400 million copies of his books worldwide, and continues to dominate the crime and thriller genre, having been published by Penguin Random House since 2008. This summer, James Patterson will publish two new true-crime thrillers: The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe, which details the extraordinary story of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's life and the shocking circumstances of her death, and The Idaho Murders, uncovering the tragic murders of four college students in Idaho, 2022.

To align with these key releases, the sponsorship will run in three bursts across July, August, and December, pairing his books with some of Sky’s most compelling true crime series: Killer Britain, Court Cam, and Undercover: Caught on Tape, creating a natural synergy between true crime-focused TV audiences and his bingeable non-fiction.
The sponsorship, handled by Havas Play, supports wider campaign activity from Arena Media to bring the Patterson brand to life throughout the year, including high-impact creative across major UK transport hubs and buses to capture commuters’ attention, podcast sponsorship to engage audiobook fans, and further TV advertising to reach entertainment seekers.

Sophie Shaw, head of marketing and brand manager for James Patterson at Penguin Random House, said, "This campaign marks an exciting new chapter, not just for James Patterson, but for how we think about author storytelling in today’s landscape. This sponsorship package is part of a hugely exciting H2 2025 for the Patterson brand with landmark advertising across TV and transport hubs. James has always led the way in engaging audiences through gripping stories, and this campaign reflects his relentless commitment to innovation, accessibility, and reaching new generations of readers in unexpected ways."

Matt Carter, business director, Havas Play UK, said, “Pairing Patterson’s addictive storytelling with Sky’s true crime line-up is the perfect cultural crossover. By creating a natural convergence of page and screen, the campaign breaks new ground in author marketing, bringing Penguin Random House and the Patterson brand to life in fresh ways and reimagining how publishing can show up in culture to connect with audiences beyond the bookshelf.”

Srishti Chhabria, Gunpowder House, said, “It’s been an incredible opportunity for Gunpowder House to be part of the creation of such a pioneering and well-aligned campaign. We’re honoured to have played a role in bringing this powerful partnership to life — a true meeting of page and screen, and a bold step forward for how stories are told and experienced."

Credits
Add my Credit
