Jaclyn Beavis Appointed Marketing Director for Connectivity at Sky

​Jaclyn (Jacs) Beavis has been appointed as the marketing director for ‘Connectivity’, following the recent departure of Sunny Bhurji. The role will see Jacs take over the responsibility of the marketing direction and strategies across both the mobile and broadband divisions and will be hitting the ground running with a exciting new product launch for broadband, as well as new product launches for its mobile providers, more information toi follow. More information on on Broadband and Mobilecan be found on their respective websites.

Jacs Beavis, marketing director for connectivity at Sky said, “Connectivity is such an exciting space to be part of, with an incredible range of products and a growing service across Mobile and Broadband. I’m excited to build even stronger relationships with our customers, bringing them the best connectivity experience, with unbeatable value at the heart of everything we do.”

​Ben Case, managing director for Connectivity at Sky, added, “It’s an exciting time for Connectivity at Sky as we deepen our commitment to Mobile and Broadband, delivering even greater service and value to our customers. I’m delighted to have Jacs now leading our marketing team, her strategic mind and passion for innovation will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter.”

Jacs Beavis boasts 20 years of marketing experience, beginning her career in Australia at the iconic Steve Irwin’s Australia Zoo, where she mastered the art of managing talent, as well as wildlife, wildlife to deliver high-impact events that drew major crowds. Since relocating to London in 2012, Jacs has spent over a decade at Sky, holding a variety of senior marketing roles across Trading, TV Product, Retail, and now, Connectivity. Her experience equips her with a deep expertise in advertising, product marketing, and customer engagement.

A standout leader, Jacs has spearheaded high-profile campaigns in partnership with Universal Studios, leveraging beloved IPs like Despicable Me and Minions to drive brand impact. Most recently, she led the launch of the UK’s only 24/7 real-person switching service for broadband and mobile customers. enhancing Sky’s service proposition and delivering a seamless, value-driven connectivity experience. Jacs continues to champion innovation and growth, ensuring Sky customers enjoy best-in-class products and services in an increasingly connected world.

