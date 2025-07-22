senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Why We Sketch: The Fastest Way to Think Forward

22/07/2025
9
Share
The team at Cheil discusses how simple sketches can turn into powerful ideas

In a world of polished decks and AI-generated everything, sketching might seem quaint. But at Cheil, it’s one of our most powerful tools for thinking fast, prototyping bold, and building what’s next.

Sketches, Post-its, and scrappy mockups aren’t throwbacks. They’re how we move into new territory. When there’s no precedent, no frame to swipe, no last-year-deck to recycle, sketching helps us uncover original solutions with speed, clarity, and creative confidence. Because if you can’t find a reference image or pull a frame from last year’s deck to express an idea, it’s a good clue the idea’s original.

Take our Rube Galaxyberg campaign for Samsung. Faced with the challenge of creating a net-new experience for an 84’x104’ digital screen in downtown Dallas, we didn’t start with 3D renders. We started with doodles. In rough lines and hand-drawn motion studies, we began shaping a massive Rube Goldberg machine that would turn complex Galaxy features into a kinetic, joyful story. Those early sketches became specs. Those specs became a system. And the system became a full-scale, tech-enabled spectacle that won at the Dallas ADDYs and, more importantly, captured the imagination of everyone who saw it.

Doodling isn’t a creative warm-up. It’s how we explore uncharted territory with agility and intent. In today’s landscape of connected experiences, lo-fi prototyping keep our ideas human, scalable, and future-facing.

We don’t sketch because it’s simple. We sketch because it helps us build what doesn’t exist yet.

At Cheil, that’s our edge: blending raw ingenuity with world-class execution, powered by innovation and tech-driven thinking. From scribble to spectacle. From concept to campaign. From lo-fi to launch.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cheil USA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cheil USA
Sauce Exchange Campaign
Samyang - Buldak
14/02/2025
ENHYPEN: FANMADE
Samsung
05/02/2025
Galaxy S24 Tease
Samsung
17/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1