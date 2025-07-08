We Covet What We See: Why Gen Z Loyalty Starts with Showing Up

Image credit: Jessica Ticozzelli via Pexels​

It’s often said that gen z lacks brand loyalty. But loyalty isn’t dead; it’s just evolved. Today, loyalty is built through cultural relevance and repeated exposure, not long-standing habits. And that makes showing up the new secret weapon.

In this micro-moment economy, attention is fragmented, fast-moving and largely driven by social platforms. Reports show that for the first time in 2025, ad revenue from creator-led and user-generated content will surpass professionally produced media. That shift says a lot about where influence really lives — and how loyalty is being shaped.

Gen z spends six to nine hours a day online, much of it on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts. One post won’t build affinity. But the brands that consistently appear — natively, intentionally and through trusted voices — earn it over time.

To win in the micro-moment economy, brands need a steady flow of short-form, highly relevant content tailored to each platform, creator, and subculture. You’re not just creating content; you’re fighting for attention in a world where you have 10 seconds or less to make an impression, and only a short window to show up again before you’re forgotten. Studies show it takes 5 to 7 interactions just to be remembered. Consistency isn’t optional, it’s the strategy.

At Cheil, we help brands do just that. For client Samsung, we manage a network of more than 1,000 micro-influencers, activating meaningful and consistent visibility where gen z lives and scrolls.

The question isn’t whether gen z can be loyal.

The question is: Are you showing up enough to make it happen?

