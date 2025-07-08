senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

We Covet What We See: Why Gen Z Loyalty Starts with Showing Up

08/07/2025
54
Share
The team at Cheil discusses how to gain gen z loyalty in a micro-moment economy

Image credit: Jessica Ticozzelli via Pexels

It’s often said that gen z lacks brand loyalty. But loyalty isn’t dead; it’s just evolved. Today, loyalty is built through cultural relevance and repeated exposure, not long-standing habits. And that makes showing up the new secret weapon.

In this micro-moment economy, attention is fragmented, fast-moving and largely driven by social platforms. Reports show that for the first time in 2025, ad revenue from creator-led and user-generated content will surpass professionally produced media. That shift says a lot about where influence really lives — and how loyalty is being shaped.

Gen z spends six to nine hours a day online, much of it on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts. One post won’t build affinity. But the brands that consistently appear — natively, intentionally and through trusted voices — earn it over time.

To win in the micro-moment economy, brands need a steady flow of short-form, highly relevant content tailored to each platform, creator, and subculture. You’re not just creating content; you’re fighting for attention in a world where you have 10 seconds or less to make an impression, and only a short window to show up again before you’re forgotten. Studies show it takes 5 to 7 interactions just to be remembered. Consistency isn’t optional, it’s the strategy.

At Cheil, we help brands do just that. For client Samsung, we manage a network of more than 1,000 micro-influencers, activating meaningful and consistent visibility where gen z lives and scrolls.

The question isn’t whether gen z can be loyal.

The question is: Are you showing up enough to make it happen?

Read more from Cheil USA here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cheil USA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cheil USA
Sauce Exchange Campaign
Samyang - Buldak
14/02/2025
ENHYPEN: FANMADE
Samsung
05/02/2025
Galaxy S24 Tease
Samsung
17/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1