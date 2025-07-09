Cedric Devitt Joins Cheil as First-Ever North America CCO

​Cheil has appointed Cedric Devitt as the company's inaugural chief creative officer (CCO) for North America.

With more than a decade of experience and creative leadership at SPCSHP, Cedric is set to drive Cheil's creative strategies and expand its brand portfolio. Cedric will report to Euisun Chung group CEO and president of Cheil North and South America.

In his new role, Cedric will not only lead creative strategies for the Samsung business across the US and Canada but will also ensure that Cheil remains creatively innovative across all operations. His ambition is to transform Cheil from a traditional agency into a dynamic creative force that goes beyond the conventional scope of creative work.

“Cheil's evolution is focused on building our rich heritage while expanding our creative influence across North America and beyond, and as part of that evolution, we are thrilled to welcome Cedric as our first-ever CCO for North America,” said Euisun Chung, group CEO and president of Cheil North and South America. “In his pivotal role, Cedric will not only lead creative strategies for the Samsung business but also ensure that Cheil remains creatively innovative across all operations. We’re committed to redefining ourselves as a full-service partner through integrated campaigns and innovative partnerships, connecting storytelling in meaningful ways. By embracing emerging technologies, including AI, we aim to create work that is impactful and emotionally resonant. Together with Cedric, we’re excited to embark on this new chapter and make a significant impact in the industry, focusing on distinct and impactful consumer touchpoints that go beyond the traditional scope of creative work.”

With a presence in 45 countries, this collaborative environment allows Cheil to meet diverse client needs effectively. Cheil operates within a robust network of award-winning creative agencies, including McKinney, Iris and Barbarian, each with distinct strengths. Cedric’s leadership will enhance this collaboration, ensuring that when a client requires specific expertise, the right team can be assembled from sister agencies to deliver exceptional results. There is no one-size-fits-all solution; the flexibility to adapt and collaborate is key to Cheil's approach.

Before joining Cheil, Cedric Devitt made a significant impact at SPCSHP (formerly Big Spaceship) as chief creative officer and partner, where he transformed the agency into a full-service powerhouse. He led the evolution into agency of record relationships with major brands, notably turning a one-off project with Starbucks into a long-standing partnership by crafting innovative seasonal campaigns like "we're on Summertime" and reconnecting the brand with its roots through creative ASMR content. Cedric’s strategic prowess was further demonstrated in his work with Chase Freedom, where he revisited Home Alone nostalgia with Catherine O'Hara and reimagined Allen Iverson's press conference narrative to integrate Chase Freedom Unlimited into NBA culture. Additionally, he orchestrated a viral campaign for Pepsi's FastTwitch energy drink, showcasing his ability to capture public attention and set new industry standards, as seen in the ‘NFL Twitter Super Bowl Confetti’ campaign.

“Cheil is a 'sleeping giant' ready to make a significant impact in the industry with the right strategic and creative pushes,” said Cedric Devitt, new CCO of Cheil. “We can go beyond traditional marketing by finding consumers where they are and crafting stories that resonate. For Samsung, we have a unique opportunity to showcase its devices in real-world contexts, and my goal is to capture today’s world in engaging ways. I am inspired by Cheil’s global vision and creative ambition, and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to strengthen Cheil's presence in North America. and contribute to its continued success.”

Cedric’s career also includes a tenure as chief creative officer at MRY, where the agency was honoured as OMMA Social Media Agency of the Year and Mashable Digital Innovator of the Year. He helped launch LBi in the US, leading it to become the most awarded agency in the LBi Network. His experience spans leading roles at TribalDDB and Grey Worldwide, with a client roster that includes AT&T, Adobe, Coca-Cola, Sony, and Johnson & Johnson. Recognised by prestigious platforms like the One Show, Clios, and Webbys, Cedric has also co-founded the US Air Guitar Championships and produced the award-winning documentary, "Air Guitar Nation."

