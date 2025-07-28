senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Doechii Multiplies Magic in Samsung’s Fold7 Grand Finale

28/07/2025
22
Share
Directed by Kasra Farahani of Chromista and shot by cinematographer Markus Förderer, the campaign artfully portrays the endless creative possibilities that unfold with Samsung

Samsung’s star-studded launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 reached a climactic fever pitch with the release of its final film starring the one and only Grammy Award-winning artist, Doechii. Directed by Kasra Farahani of Chromista and shot by cinematographer Markus Förderer, the campaign artfully portrays the endless creative possibilities that unfold when working with a device that is powerful, intelligent, yet portable. Previous iterations of this product launch film feature other noteworthy creatives, Dylan Efron and Jaden Smith, thriving in lanes they paved themselves. Naturally, the inimitable Doechii is an artist charting a course into new territory for music—and she’s doing it with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 in her pocket.

Shot in a depthless white cyclorama studio, the infinite expanse of the set allowed for precise choreography between product and talent to capture the visual metaphor at the heart of this exciting campaign—with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, imaginative people like Doechii can become more themselves (in this case, literally). The witty lyricist and performer dives deep into a self-narrated flow state alongside the new Samsung phone in all its forms: flexed, folded, and open wide. With each new creative pathway and phone configuration, a new self appears, with a doubled version of Doechii appearing in frame—because more isn’t extra; it’s essential. Kasra worked in perfect alignment with the elemental and minimalist aesthetic to create an iconic visual language that matches the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s seamless incorporation into the inspired and visionary lives of its prospective users. Portrayed in muted steel tones with soft shadows, the set also appears infinite and timeless, denoting the unlimited potential of Samsung’s latest smartphone.

On directing the campaign, Kasra Farahani said, “Directing this trilogy of films for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was more than just a commercial endeavour—it was an exploration of how technology expands the boundaries of spontaneous creativity and imagination. With Jaden Smith, Dylan Efron, and the inimitable Doechii each anchoring a unique narrative, we set out to reflect the multifaceted nature of human creativity that this device enables. Cinematographer Markus Förderer was a crucial partner in conceptualising how to translate these thoughts into images. The Bolt motion control arm became an extension of our curiosity—allowing us to choreograph thought itself in space and time. I’m deeply grateful to the visionary minds at Samsung, Cheil, and to my exceptional producing partners at Chromista for making this journey possible.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Chromista
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Chromista
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1