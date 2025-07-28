Doechii Multiplies Magic in Samsung’s Fold7 Grand Finale

Samsung’s star-studded launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 reached a climactic fever pitch with the release of its final film starring the one and only Grammy Award-winning artist, Doechii. Directed by Kasra Farahani of Chromista and shot by cinematographer Markus Förderer, the campaign artfully portrays the endless creative possibilities that unfold when working with a device that is powerful, intelligent, yet portable. Previous iterations of this product launch film feature other noteworthy creatives, Dylan Efron and Jaden Smith, thriving in lanes they paved themselves. Naturally, the inimitable Doechii is an artist charting a course into new territory for music—and she’s doing it with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 in her pocket.

Shot in a depthless white cyclorama studio, the infinite expanse of the set allowed for precise choreography between product and talent to capture the visual metaphor at the heart of this exciting campaign—with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, imaginative people like Doechii can become more themselves (in this case, literally). The witty lyricist and performer dives deep into a self-narrated flow state alongside the new Samsung phone in all its forms: flexed, folded, and open wide. With each new creative pathway and phone configuration, a new self appears, with a doubled version of Doechii appearing in frame—because more isn’t extra; it’s essential. Kasra worked in perfect alignment with the elemental and minimalist aesthetic to create an iconic visual language that matches the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s seamless incorporation into the inspired and visionary lives of its prospective users. Portrayed in muted steel tones with soft shadows, the set also appears infinite and timeless, denoting the unlimited potential of Samsung’s latest smartphone.

On directing the campaign, Kasra Farahani said, “Directing this trilogy of films for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was more than just a commercial endeavour—it was an exploration of how technology expands the boundaries of spontaneous creativity and imagination. With Jaden Smith, Dylan Efron, and the inimitable Doechii each anchoring a unique narrative, we set out to reflect the multifaceted nature of human creativity that this device enables. Cinematographer Markus Förderer was a crucial partner in conceptualising how to translate these thoughts into images. The Bolt motion control arm became an extension of our curiosity—allowing us to choreograph thought itself in space and time. I’m deeply grateful to the visionary minds at Samsung, Cheil, and to my exceptional producing partners at Chromista for making this journey possible.”