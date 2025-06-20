senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Why Micro-Influencers Are the New Power Players

20/06/2025
16
Share
The Team at Cheil discusses why micro-influencers are the future of influencer marketing

The era of the mega-influencer is over. The time for micro-influencers (10K - 100K followers) is here, and they are driving the industry forward by rewriting the rules of influencer marketing. Those who fail to adapt are falling behind. Fast.

Why the shift? It comes down to what truly moves the needle: trust and relevance.

Micro-influencers deliver both. They build authentic, highly engaged communities where influence isn’t broadcasted – it’s earned. This isn’t a trend; it’s a strategic evolution. According to Statista, 45% of US consumers view micro-influencer content as more authentic than that of larger creators. Their engagement rates – 60% higher than macro-influencers – translate directly into action, not just awareness.

At Cheil, we don’t just believe in the power of micro-influencers – we’ve harnessed it at scale. Through our Team Galaxy Squad program, we’ve built one of the largest and most effective micro-influencer networks in the U.S., activating nearly 1,000 carefully selected creators to champion Samsung. These ambassadors go beyond product promotion – they create content that’s real, relevant, and deeply resonant within niche communities.

Scaling this initiative to 1,000+ members hasn’t just extended our reach – it’s created an engine of brand advocacy and amplification. We’ve proven that when micro-influencers are empowered at scale, the impact is exponential.

Fuelling this success is Jebi, our proprietary platform that transforms influencer management into a dynamic performance ecosystem. Jebi gamifies participation, rewards authentic engagement and enables real-time amplification of top content across Samsung-owned channels. This isn’t just a tool – it’s a strategic advantage.

In today’s algorithm-driven landscape, the old playbook is obsolete. Relying on a handful of big names to shout into a crowded feed no longer delivers results. The future belongs to brands that activate a chorus of credible voices — and we’re leading that movement.

Micro-influencers offer what money can’t buy: genuine connection at scale. For brands navigating declining trust, rising ad fatigue, and tighter budgets, building communities - not just audiences - is the smartest move in marketing today.

We’re not following the shift. We’re driving it.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Cheil USA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Cheil USA
Sauce Exchange Campaign
Samyang - Buldak
14/02/2025
ENHYPEN: FANMADE
Samsung
05/02/2025
Galaxy S24 Tease
Samsung
17/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1