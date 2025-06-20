Why Micro-Influencers Are the New Power Players

The era of the mega-influencer is over. The time for micro-influencers (10K - 100K followers) is here, and they are driving the industry forward by rewriting the rules of influencer marketing. Those who fail to adapt are falling behind. Fast.



Why the shift? It comes down to what truly moves the needle: trust and relevance.



Micro-influencers deliver both. They build authentic, highly engaged communities where influence isn’t broadcasted – it’s earned. This isn’t a trend; it’s a strategic evolution. According to Statista, 45% of US consumers view micro-influencer content as more authentic than that of larger creators. Their engagement rates – 60% higher than macro-influencers – translate directly into action, not just awareness.



At Cheil, we don’t just believe in the power of micro-influencers – we’ve harnessed it at scale. Through our Team Galaxy Squad program, we’ve built one of the largest and most effective micro-influencer networks in the U.S., activating nearly 1,000 carefully selected creators to champion Samsung. These ambassadors go beyond product promotion – they create content that’s real, relevant, and deeply resonant within niche communities.



Scaling this initiative to 1,000+ members hasn’t just extended our reach – it’s created an engine of brand advocacy and amplification. We’ve proven that when micro-influencers are empowered at scale, the impact is exponential.



Fuelling this success is Jebi, our proprietary platform that transforms influencer management into a dynamic performance ecosystem. Jebi gamifies participation, rewards authentic engagement and enables real-time amplification of top content across Samsung-owned channels. This isn’t just a tool – it’s a strategic advantage.



In today’s algorithm-driven landscape, the old playbook is obsolete. Relying on a handful of big names to shout into a crowded feed no longer delivers results. The future belongs to brands that activate a chorus of credible voices — and we’re leading that movement.



Micro-influencers offer what money can’t buy: genuine connection at scale. For brands navigating declining trust, rising ad fatigue, and tighter budgets, building communities - not just audiences - is the smartest move in marketing today.



We’re not following the shift. We’re driving it.

