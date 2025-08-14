What's Your Creative Ops Wishlist? Let's Talk In-House Agencies

Image credit: Brooke Cagle via Unsplash​

If you could improve one aspect of your creative operations… what would it be?

Less admin? Better processes? Easier collaboration? Clarity on roles?

These are the everyday realities for many navigating the in-house world, and if you're nodding along, you're definitely not alone. We hear these challenges firsthand from marketing and in-house agency leaders striving for more.

But the desire for improvement often goes deeper than just these surface-level frustrations. We see in-house agencies grappling with questions like:

Efficiency vs. Effectiveness:Are you operating quickly, but are you truly effective?

Strategic Leadership:Is Creative Operations seen as a strategic driver or just a service provider?

Measuring Effectiveness:How do you demonstrate the value and impact of your in-house creative output beyond traditional metrics like speed and cost?

Tech Stack Impact:Is your technology truly empowering your team, or is it adding complexity without significant impact?

Maintaining Creative Ambition:How do you foster a vibrant creative culture within a corporate environment?

From our perspective, these areas of improvement often point to the need for a stronger Marketing Operating Model. Without a clear framework for how the in-house agency integrates with the wider marketing function, defines its remit, and establishes effective workflows, these challenges can become deeply ingrained.

At WDC, we are all former practitioners ourselves, and understand that in-housing isn't always the easier path some might imagine. It requires a conscious effort to build the right foundations, define clear processes, and foster a culture where creativity can thrive alongside operational efficiency.

It is so important to understand the landscape in which in-house agencies operate. This includes not just the internal workings but also the broader tech ecosystem and the crucial role of partnerships. Thinking about improvement in just one area in isolation might miss the interconnectedness of these elements.

True improvement in creative operations also requires a leadership mindset that understands the strategic importance of operations and process in achieving growth and agility. This leadership needs to be brave enough to rethink operating models and how value is delivered.

To successfully drive change, you have to understand the "why" behind the desire for improvement.Are you aiming for better quality work, more effective campaigns, reduced costs, or a happier, more engaged team?. Identifying your core objectives will help prioritise where to focus your efforts.

Our approach is rooted in helping brands build, scale, and optimise their operating models, processes, and teams. We work collaboratively to identify the key workstreams, build core teams, and define systems that support both efficiency and creative excellence.

So, going back to the original question: If you could wave a magic wand and improve one aspect of your creative operations in your in-house agency, what would it truly be?