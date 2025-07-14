What If the Future of Creativity Doesn’t Depend on Better Tools but on Better Culture?

WDC has unveiled 'episode 48 of 'Creative Ops', The Job Is Culture Now.

As AI automates process and scale becomes a commodity, Nicky Russell, managing partner at WDC and former COO at Anomaly, argues that creative operations must evolve. The job is no longer just delivery. The job is culture.

In this episode, Nicky shares how creative ops can move from service to strategy—becoming the clutch control between creative ambition and commercial objectives. We explore emotional intelligence, new KPIs, and why building the right environment matters more than ever in an age of automation.