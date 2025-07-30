The Hidden Formula for Building Top Creative Teams

​Casual's Oliver Atkinson sat down with Nicky Russell, managing partner at WDC and co-founder of The In-house Agency Leaders Club, to reveal the hidden formula behind top creative teams. With experience on both agency and brand sides, Nicky shows why creative operations are the “connective tissue” that transform big ideas into genuine audience connection.

The conversation ranges from a live-action Cancer Research campaign that boosted donations by 40 percent to Nicky’s role as a “shock absorber” who shields talent from board-room turbulence. Expect candid insights on the class gap still haunting advertising, and why hybrid work risks a lost generation of mentors.

With big retainers shrinking and AI pushing cost-cutters toward automation, discover how reinvesting efficiency gains into human craft turns pressure into breakthrough storytelling.

For marketers, creatives and business leaders, this episode delivers actionable guidance on forging agency-in-house partnerships, designing operations that nurture psychological safety, and mentoring gen z talent before burnout sets in.

Listen to the full episode here.