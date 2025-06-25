senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Thought Leaders in association withPartners in Crime
Group745

Are You Buying Tech or Solving Problems?

25/06/2025
4
Share
Jo Rolfe, senior consultant at WDC, on why all tech is helpful but not all tools solve real problems

Image credit: Dushyant Kumar via Unsplash

There’s one thing I’ve learnt from working in the chaos, not just advising on it: tech is only valuable when it solves a real problem.

Before WDC, I worked in Customer Experience design, where I saw many teams dealing with multiple systems that didn’t speak to each other and created painful ‘gaps’; duplicated tools, or platforms that nobody actually used! I’ve been the one knee-deep, writing the business case to unblock bottlenecks and design systems that enable the company to achieve its goals.

That’s why I always ask: what problem are we solving?

Maybe it’s your team losing hours to manual asset tagging. Or spiralling costs from re-shooting content that already exists (yes, it happens more than you'd think). Or maybe knowledge and intelligence is siloed and nothing scales.

The point is — start with the pain. Then look at the tech.

And one final thing. Choose tech responsibly. Ethical use isn’t just about data and AI (though that matters). It’s about respecting your team’s time, sanity, and creativity. And by involving key team members in the selection process; they'll be able to use their hand's on experience and go on the journey with you.

Smart, responsible, human-first tech.That’s what delivers results.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from WDC
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from WDC
The Job Is Culture Now
Creative Ops
14/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1