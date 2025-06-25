Are You Buying Tech or Solving Problems?

Image credit: Dushyant Kumar via Unsplash​



There’s one thing I’ve learnt from working in the chaos, not just advising on it: tech is only valuable when it solves a real problem.

Before WDC, I worked in Customer Experience design, where I saw many teams dealing with multiple systems that didn’t speak to each other and created painful ‘gaps’; duplicated tools, or platforms that nobody actually used! I’ve been the one knee-deep, writing the business case to unblock bottlenecks and design systems that enable the company to achieve its goals.

That’s why I always ask: what problem are we solving?

Maybe it’s your team losing hours to manual asset tagging. Or spiralling costs from re-shooting content that already exists (yes, it happens more than you'd think). Or maybe knowledge and intelligence is siloed and nothing scales.

The point is — start with the pain. Then look at the tech.

And one final thing. Choose tech responsibly. Ethical use isn’t just about data and AI (though that matters). It’s about respecting your team’s time, sanity, and creativity. And by involving key team members in the selection process; they'll be able to use their hand's on experience and go on the journey with you.

Smart, responsible, human-first tech.That’s what delivers results.