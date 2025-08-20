Whalar Group Appoints Eddie Renard as First Chief Operating Officer

​Whalar Group, the leading global Creator Company on a mission to liberate creative voices, today announced the appointment of Eddie Renard as its first-ever chief operating officer (COO).

Eddie steps into the newly created role after more than four years as Whalar Group’s president of people and operations, where he earned a reputation for blending clarity, compassion, and hustle in everything he does. As COO, he will oversee the global operations of Whalar Group’s seven-company ecosystem, spanning people and culture, systems, business affairs, and infrastructure. His remit will be to ensure the business continues to scale efficiently while keeping its culture vibrant, inclusive, and connected.

On this appointment, Eddie Renard said, “This company is so much more than a workplace, it’s a community of talented, passionate people who genuinely care about the work we do and the way we do it. I’m honored to take on the COO role and help ensure we scale in a way that preserves the culture, creativity, and trust that make Whalar Group such a special place to be.”

During his tenure leading people and operations, Whalar Group’s People Ops, Talent Acquisition, DEI, and IT teams flourished, creating a supportive environment where everyone could thrive. Before joining Whalar Group, Eddie led People Ops and Talent Acquisition at AI tech start-up Clarifai, driving employee engagement, international expansion, and streamlining processes across recruitment, onboarding, DEI, and remote work. He has also served as head of people, talent and culture at Pefin and VP of recruitment and sales at Open Systems Technologies.

Neil Waller, co-CEO and co-founder, Whalar Group, added, “Eddie has been at the heart of Whalar Group for years. He has an extraordinary ability to bring clarity and warmth into every situation, whether he’s building a global system, guiding a team through change, or MCing a company event. As our first COO, Eddie will play a pivotal role in shaping how we grow while staying true to the culture that defines us, Creators.”

Eddie’s appointment comes during a transformative period for Whalar Group. The company recently announced a strategic investment to accelerate growth and acquired The Business of Creativity to expand its thought leadership through an education and consultancy hub. Whalar also strengthened its Creator agency leadership with Jo Cronk and Emma Harman named as co-CEOs, alongside RJ Larese as US president and Tom Caplan as UK president of its leading talent management company, Sixteenth.

