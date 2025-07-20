Inspira Health is a leading non-profit healthcare organization in New Jersey. In recent years, healthcare delivery has been transformed by new technologies that make complex surgeries possible through robotics and trained expert surgeons. As a healthcare organization focused on innovation and patient options, Inspira Health sought to inform its audience of options for top-of-the-line, minimally invasive surgery, emphasizing the precision, ease, and convenience of such procedures today.



Inspira Health’s creative agency, Brownstein, turned the intimidating prospect of surgery into a clever show of technical virtuosity with humour and nostalgia using the game, OPERATION. In the spot, an Inspira Health physician, showcases her prowess and the potential of new robotics technologies using the game. "When it comes to minimally invasive surgery, we don't play around," sums up the punchline at the end of the spot. Born Licensing were called upon by Brownstein to secure the licensing of OPERATION for their ambitious campaign.



As the licensing agents for Hasbro, the Rights Holder of OPERATION, we were able to connect with the right people quickly to get approval on the creative and commercial terms.



Hasbro had to be comfortable with how their property was being used across all the creative, which included the main TV spot plus cutdowns and digital media. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, allowing all other parties to focus on what they do best.



The 30” TV spot premiered pre-game for Super Bowl LV 2021, carrying the healthcare provider’s message to a large regional audience across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The spot will continue to run throughout the year, accompanied by social and interactive digital marketing.



Born Licensing managed the entire licensing process from start to finish, including negotiation of commercial terms, the contractual process, invoicing, the brand assurance / approval process and everything else that came up relating to the use of OPERATION.

