Danone brand, Oikos, had a new product to launch during Super Bowl LV 2021. Already the official yoghurt of the National Football League, Oikos was aiming to reach a target audience of younger millennials who are fitness-oriented. That beautifully hideous vein-popping contortion you make when working out? That's your ‘proface’’! The 30’ spot featured athletes and NFL players including Saquon Barkley, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Hurts making their most epic profaces as they push their limits in the gym.



Oikos’s creative agency, Lightning Orchard, wanted to feature an animated clip within the spot to punctuate the montage of real live-action footage. Born Licensing were called on to secure a license for a clip from SpongeBob SquarePants.



As the licensing agent for ViacomCBS, we were able to negotiate the clip licensing commercial terms for the SpongeBob clip and manage the creative approval process from start to finish, without charging any clearance fees.



As the Rights Holder of SpongeBob SquarePants ViacomCBS had to review and approve the initial storyboards, edits and final material, and were closely involved with development at all stages of the process. Born Licensing streamlined and managed all communication between the parties involved, allowing Oikos and Lightning Orchard to focus on the rest of the production.



The 30 second film ran during the Super Bowl LV pregame show on local channels, and right after the halftime show on the livestream.

