Weber Shandwick Launches Weber Advisory in EMEA

​Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, announces the launch of Weber Advisory across EMEA, a new unit tailored to meet the evolving needs of corporate leaders in this diverse and complex region. Leading this effort is Greg Prager, who has been appointed president of Weber Advisory in EMEA.



Weber Advisory is launching to meet the growing need for modern corporate and public affairs skills globally. Evolving transatlantic relations have put a focus on long standing strategic partnerships, while rising populism, protectionist policies and debates over green transition measures are influencing regulatory environments and market dynamics across the region. Combined with the emerging importance of the Middle East in the global geopolitical environment and the dynamism of Africa, the demand for sophisticated corporate and public affairs expertise in EMEA has never been greater.



Despite this, recent Weber Shandwick research highlights a concerning gap: fewer than two in ten CEOs have confidence in their communications teams to deliver value in today’s volatile environment. Weber Advisory aims to bridge this gap by offering expert, data-driven counsel designed to create and protect stakeholder value in high-stakes situations.



“We are operating at a time of extraordinary disruption and as the pace of change accelerates, our clients are seeking the right expertise to help them thrive in this environment,” said Greg Prager. “Strategic advice must be informed by both local insights and global perspectives. Our commitment to creating the leading modern corporate advisory across EMEA markets is driven by local leaders and subject matter specialists, who are experts in navigating today’s interconnected geopolitical landscape. With the combination of our deeply rooted expertise in reputation, our world leading data, insights and AI powered intelligence, and our unmatched strategy and creative, we are perfectly positioned to help our clients shape perceptions, move markets and grab attention. This is corporate affairs at the intersection of business and culture.”



The EMEA Weber Advisory team will leverage its combined expertise across 19 Weber Shandwick offices in the region, expanding to include affiliates in 47 locations. Teams will provide unified counsel across four primary areas: Strategy & Reputation, Transactions & Transformations, Public Affairs & Impact and Crisis & Issues. By bringing together high-impact strategic communications, deep cultural fluency, and advanced Weber I/O technology solutions, Weber Advisory will help clients promote and protect license to operate through high-stakes challenges – from geopolitical issues and M&A to social activism, crises, leadership changes and enterprise transformation.



“CEOs now operate at the intersection of business and culture. Political shifts, stakeholder activism, and media fragmentation create a dynamic environment in which corporate affairs have a direct impact on business results. Greg’s appointment, combined with the strong experience of our new EMEA CEO, Hugh Taggart, and the strength of our teams across the region, doubles down on our growth in modern corporate advisory as we continue to help clients navigate high-stakes situations from M&A to crisis management to leadership transitions,” said Jim O’Leary, global president Weber Shandwick.



To further strengthen the impact of client counsel, Weber Advisory will be engaging EMEA-focused strategic resources as part of the agency’s Global Senior Advisors Council, comprised of leaders from business, government and academia, to provide clients with critical perspectives on navigating political and reputational complexities.



Demand for reputation, issues and crisis offerings across the region is high. Weber Advisory is set to maintain a robust presence at key industry events such as at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Weber Shandwick will continue to elevate its perspective as a thought leader in corporate communications, underscoring its commitment to providing unparalleled strategic counsel and safeguarding stakeholder value.

