Weber Shandwick Partners with ZENDATA Cybersecurity

Photo caption from left to right: Greg Prager, president Weber Advisory EMEA, Steven Meyer, co-CEO of ZENDATA Cybersecurity, Damini Khosla, managing director, Switzerland, Weber Shandwick, Alphonse Daudre-Vignier, executive vice president, corporate, Weber Shandwick



​Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with ZENDATA Cybersecurity, a leading global cybersecurity firm, to deliver a fully integrated cyber crisis and resilience offering under Weber Advisory. The partnership combines deep expertise in cybersecurity and threat intelligence with industry-leading crisis communications and reputation management, offering clients a seamless solution to navigate today’s complex risk landscape.



This collaboration reflects a growing demand from boards, CEOs and communications leaders for a unified approach to cyber resilience, which addresses both the technical and reputational dimensions of modern crises. The Weber Shandwick–ZENDATA Cybersecurity alliance will initially launch from regional hubs in London, Geneva and Dubai, with a view to serving clients across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.



“This partnership is a powerful extension of Weber Advisory and a direct response to client needs,” said Alphonse Daudre-Vignier, executive vice president, corporate, Weber Shandwick. “Managing a cyber crisis has long required more than a technical fix; it’s a test of leadership, trust and stakeholder confidence. By combining our strengths with ZENDATA Cybersecurity, we’re giving clients the integrated capabilities they need to anticipate, manage and recover from digital threats with greater agility and authority.”



ZENDATA Cybersecurity brings cutting-edge cybersecurity services to the partnership, including proactive threat hunting, dark web monitoring, and rapid incident response. These technical capabilities will be integrated with Weber Advisory’s proven crisis communications frameworks and strategic counsel.



Steven Meyer and Isabelle Meyer, co-CEOs of ZENDATA Cybersecurity, have noted a widespread and dangerous trend, "Companies consistently overestimate their readiness to face modern cyber threats. With this partnership, we’re redefining what preparedness looks like. By fusing our cybersecurity expertise with Weber Shandwick’s crisis communications leadership, we’re helping organisations not just react, but respond with resilience and control.”



The offering will include joint cyber crisis simulations, scenario planning, real-time incident response and recovery support. The integrated solution builds on Weber Shandwick’s recent launch of RADIUS – an operational AI-powered issues and crisis platform developed in collaboration with clients – now enhanced with ZENDATA Cybersecurity’s cyber threat intelligence.

