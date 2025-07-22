Radiocentre Calls on Brands to Amplify Advertising

​Radiocentre has launched a new campaign 'Advertising Amplified' highlighting the extensive reach and proven effectiveness of radio advertising.



The campaign launches this week and encompasses radio, digital audio, OOH, social media and digital online display. It will also be backed by a a six-part podcast series, all aimed at encouraging brands to invest more of their media budget into radio to amplify the impact of their advertising.



The industry body worked with Weber Shandwick which devised the 'Advertising Amplified' concept and created all the visual elements of the campaign. Audio ads, which are voiced by comedian Diane Morgan, were created by Radioville.

Diane is best known for playing Liz in Motherland and the clueless historian Philomena Cunk, a comedy performance for which she has received two BAFTA nominations. From shouting dinner orders abroad to yelling at footballers from the stands, the mix of 30, 20 and 10 second ads comically show how turning up the volume gets you heard - just like great radio advertising. The audio campaign will run for six months across Radiocentre member stations and their owned and operated audio.

Complementing the audio campaign, visual elements for OOH and digital - created by Weber Shandwick - feature full-frame, reverberating amplifiers that capture radio’s outsized impact on advertising. One execution urges advertisers to 'Hit them between the ears' and to 'DM the brains of 40 million listeners each week with radio advertising.' Another boldly declares: “Advertising amplified – Campaigns on radio grow market share four times faster.” Each execution closes with Radiocentre’s signature call to action: “See Radio Differently.” Animated versions take the idea even further, with headline text cracking under the power of pulsing subwoofers. The campaign will appear across prominent OOH sites in London and Manchester, including key Transport for London (TfL) locations near major agency hubs.

Radiocentre’s client director, Lucy Barrett says, “With all the media choices on offer today, Advertising Amplified is to highlight the many proven benefits of radio advertising. We hope this campaign will remind advertisers of the medium’s enduring power, its growing audiences (now at 40m) and the compelling evidence that it can amplify the impact of their advertising. It remains a vital and highly effective part of any robust marketing strategy”.



​Amy Garrett, UK president at Weber Shandwick, commented, “Radio is such a compelling medium for brands and we relished the opportunity to bring this to life with Radiocentre. There is a visceral power to audio, one that has the ability to truly connect with consumers and drive lasting commercial benefits for advertisers. We’re excited for people to experience first-hand how the Advertising Amplified campaign transforms this sonic power into reverberating visuals across both OOH and digital channels.”



The Advertising Amplified podcast will launch later in the summer.

